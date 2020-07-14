NACS weighs plans to reopen

Northwest Allen County Schools families will soon have a decision to make: Will they send their children to school in August, or will they commit to at least a semester of remote learning?

This option is among the changes the 7,800-student district is planning for the 2020-21 academic year to mitigate spread of the new coronavirus, which forced Allen County schools to close abruptly in March.

“As has been the case since we closed on March 13, we have been working to try to reopen,” Superintendent Chris Himsel told the school board Monday while briefing members on preliminary plans.

The district will submit a finalized strategy to the Allen County Health Department for feedback, Himsel said.

He stressed the district is addressing the issue with deliberation and is seeking guidance from pediatricians and occupational health specialists.

“We are not, as hard as it is sometimes, we're not being dictated by what's going on in the political environment or the social media environment with the emotion,” Himsel said. “What we're trying to do is follow advice of our local medical and public health experts.”

NACS' academic year begins Aug. 12, the latest of the county's four school districts. Himsel considers the late start an advantage because NACS can learn from others' decisions.

The Southwest Allen County Schools board will consider a return to school plan tonight, and East Allen County Schools' reentry plan will go before the board July 21.

Fort Wayne Community Schools will share details about the academic year this week. A one-question phone survey went out Monday to FWCS families, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. It asked parents about their preferred method of returning to school.

While remote learning helped NACS through an unprecedented time, in-person instruction is best for students, Himsel said. But the district recognizes parents have legitimate concerns about sending their children to school during the pandemic.

Families will receive more information about the remote learning option soon, Himsel said. The district needs to know how many students will use this option so it can plan for staffing.

Like other school districts, NACS sought input from families and staff as it looked toward reopening. Himsel said the feedback from surveys helped leaders address details important to those stakeholders.

NACS' plans are imperfect, and they aren't going to prevent a case of COVID-19 from affecting the district, Himsel said.

But steps such as implementing social distancing measures, increasing air filtration, requiring masks in certain situations and – most importantly – having students and staff stay home when sick will mitigate the virus's effect on the schools, he said.

“The easy part is the reopening,” Himsel said. “The hard part is staying open without having to close on a regular basis. And we want to avoid that.”

In other business, the board approved a change to Himsel's contract. His scheduled $5,160 annual raise will be awarded as a stipend. This makes Himsel's contract consistent with other administrative contracts, and it gives the district more financial flexibility should funding levels change, board President Kent Somers said.

