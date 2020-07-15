Wednesday, July 15, 2020 5:50 pm
FWCS families will have choices
ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette
Families in Fort Wayne Community Schools have two weeks to decide whether they will send students to classrooms in August.
That in-person instruction won’t be daily for middle and high school students, however. They will instead come to school at least twice a week and will continue their lessons remotely on the other days, Superintendent Mark Daniel announced Wednesday during a news conference outside the Grile Administrative Center.
Students in all grades may also choose a fully remote learning option.
“We understand families and staff members have reservations about returning fully to the classroom because of the many unknowns about COVID-19,” Daniel said. “We also know that in-person education with our professional teachers provides the highest level of engagement for students. Because there are so many unique family situations, we know one option would not work for everyone. The most important thing now is to support our students in continued learning, regardless of the format.”
The decision deadline is July 29.
