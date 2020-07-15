FWCS families will have choices

That in-person instruction won’t be daily for middle and high school students, however. They will instead come to school at least twice a week and will continue their lessons remotely on the other days, Superintendent Mark Daniel announced Wednesday during a news conference outside the Grile Administrative Center.

“We understand families and staff members have reservations about returning fully to the classroom because of the many unknowns about COVID-19,” Daniel said. “We also know that in-person education with our professional teachers provides the highest level of engagement for students. Because there are so many unique family situations, we know one option would not work for everyone. The most important thing now is to support our students in continued learning, regardless of the format.”