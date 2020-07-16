Area international students feel uncertain

Asif Mortuza, an international student pursuing a master's degree at Purdue University Fort Wayne, says he's tired of being played like a political chess piece.

First, the Trump administration last week decided international students couldn't stay in the country if they took all their fall classes online. Then on Tuesday that rule was rescinded.

Mortuza was glad the administration changed course but said in an email late Tuesday it's not a happy ending.

“This is just another policy decision in a series of decisions that have been thrown our way from the beginning of this administration,” said Mortuza, whose family is from Bogra, Bangladesh.

“Whether it is the Muslim ban, or the separation of families at the border, or building of wall or recently this incident,” he said. “All these get thrown our way for political display, show of power and to add fuel to the hateful fan base for re-election purposes.”

More than 200 universities supported a legal challenge to the now-reversed restrictions on international students.

An Le Thuy Nguyen, a Purdue Fort Wayne student from Vietnam, said she is grateful for the institutions and attorneys who fought the decision, but she isn't keeping her hopes too high. She is worried about what might be announced next.

“When I came here, I was told as long as I keep studying hard and get good grades, I can complete my degree on time and start giving back,” Nguyen said by email. “Now, studying hard is the only thing we can do. Whether I can complete the education I seek, that's up to others to decide.”

The changes prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and the fluidity of the situation have made the relationships between university officials and international students even more important, said Mari McHenry, director of international community services at Trine University.

“Many of our students almost have been forced to trust us even more,” McHenry said Wednesday. “We have bonded well.”

The Angola university is requiring international students to return by Sunday to ensure they are clear of COVID-19 symptoms before classes begin Aug. 10, McHenry said.

Along with prompting hundreds of calls to Trine, she said, the short-lived restriction applying to international students motivated some students to transfer to the university because of its plans to proceed with seated classes.

International students at Purdue Fort Wayne said the temporary rule was concerning because of limited travel options, the difficulty of completing online classes from another country and financial implications, among other worries.

“I think the government should stop targeting international students and other immigrants who have been a lot to the U.S. economy,” said Khoa “William” Dang, a Purdue Fort Wayne student from Vietnam.

Even students attending colleges that are planning in-person classes feared what would happen if schools closed, students said.

Manchester University was developing options for international students in the event it wouldn't be able to offer face-to-face classes full time, President Dave McFadden said.

In a statement last week, he said, “We value our international students and stand with them during this challenging time.”

