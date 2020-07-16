Learn at home or at school?

South Side High School senior Xzaevyon Hollister is ready to go back to school, the brick-and-mortar kind.

“I learn more when I'm in a classroom,” he said Wednesday when he was asked to make a choice between in-school and remote learning, now that Fort Wayne Community Schools announced the details of its Return to Learn plan. “I feel like face-to-face is better. I like paper and pencil.”

When all schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the spring, Hollister didn't think the computer work explained the subject well enough.

When FWCS opens for the fall session Aug. 10, the system will be fine-tuned. Students will be issued laptops or tablets and FWCS will ensure “connectivity” for students to make sure they can access their lessons.

Mark Daniel, FWCS superintendent, unveiled the back-to-school plan Wednesday that includes a remote-learning option for all school children; five-day in-school classes for preschool through fifth grade; and blended learning for middle and high school students.

The blended learning option schedules students for a Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday in-school cycle with alternate Wednesdays. Extracurricular activities will take place, Daniel added.

When students arrive at school, they will get a disposable mask. Desks will sit facing the teacher and school lunches will be brought to classrooms, Daniel said.

Parents are asked to make their choices online by July 29.

Hollister, who plays football for South Side, said athletes wear a mask during breaks and there is currently no contact during workouts and practices.

“On ball days, there's no contact,” said Hollister, 17.

Natalie Bernal, 14, is looking forward to starting high school at Northrop and will be choosing the blended option. That's also what her father, Angel Bernal, prefers.

“I'm all for it,” he said. Younger sister, Kimberly Bernal, 11, would like to stay home, but her father said she will also be going to Northwood Middle School for blended learning.

Linda Alvarez said attending school other than remotely would not be an option for her second-grade daughter, Bella Alvarez, who has fragile lungs and often gets respiratory infections. She will talk to her sixth grader, Brianna Alvarez, who would be inclined to stay home, but fell behind this spring, Alvarez said.

“All we had was an iPad,” Alvarez explained and she had to monitor Brianna constantly to make sure she was doing her homework instead of playing her favorite video games. When she requested paper assignments, she was disappointed when she wasn't able to get them, she said.

Now that Brianna will be at Kekionga Middle School, she would like to play football and volleyball and wants to learn Spanish, activities that Alvarez hopes will make her daughter find school more enticing.

Ephraim Smiley III said he and his wife will talk about the options before they make a decision.

If it's up to his son, Ephraim Smiley IV, he will be going back to Harris Elementary School as a second grader. That's because he misses his pals, he said.

His sister, Amelia, will be a seventh grader at Lane Middle School.

“We have taken ownership of our children's education,” Smiley said. Study tables were set up this summer where his children read, wrote reports and worked on math skills. Smiley said he had faith in FWCS to do what needs to be done.

There's no hesitation on Julie Mendenhall's part as to what her children will be doing. They will go to school. Shopping with her second grader, R.J. Boger, she said her son “learns better that way.”

R.J. is ready to go back to Adams Elementary School, she said, and see his friends. R.J. nodded to agree. She also has a child who will be in preschool and two sixth graders.

“I feel like many kids are going to be sent (to school), because they've been home for so long,” Mendenhall said.

jduffy@jg.net