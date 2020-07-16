Remote, blended learning among options for FWCS

Families in Fort Wayne Community Schools have two weeks to decide whether they will send students to classrooms in August.

That in-person instruction won't be daily for middle and high school students, however. They will instead come to school at least twice a week and will continue their lessons remotely on the other days, Superintendent Mark Daniel announced Wednesday during a news conference outside Grile Administrative Center.

Students in all grades may also choose a fully remote learning option. FWCS will invest in equipment to ensure every family can access the internet, Daniel said.

“We understand families and staff members have reservations about returning fully to the classroom because of the many unknowns about COVID-19,” Daniel said. “We also know that in-person education with our professional teachers provides the highest level of engagement for students. Because there are so many unique family situations, we know one option would not work for everyone. The most important thing now is to support our students in continued learning, regardless of the format.”

The 30,000-student district is embracing strategies other Allen County school systems have announced, including limiting school visitors, practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible and requiring students and staff to wear face coverings while in buildings and on school buses.

Parents don't have to worry about adding masks to shopping lists.

“That will be provided,” Daniel said.

FWCS also will rely on students and employees to stay home when sick or displaying a COVID-19 symptom. This might seem like an overreaction, but the district wants to err on the side of caution, said Mary Hess, director of health and wellness.

Each school will have a separate area for ill children waiting to be assessed or picked up, Hess said after the news conference.

Daniel acknowledged the plans announced Wednesday could change as circumstances and data change.

“We will adjust based on the input that we are receiving from our experts, the health department, our teachers, our parents,” Daniel said. “It's vital we listen to that input and make adjustments.”

Sandra Vohs, the teachers union president, appreciates that flexibility and the understanding that educators are learning new routines and practices, too.

“(Daniel is) recognizing that this is not set in stone,” Vohs said in a phone interview.

She also commended the administration's focus on safety, quality instruction and the social-emotional well-being of families, students and staff.

“I think that given the current situation, I think they have the right priorities,” Vohs said, adding teachers share the administration's goals.

Vohs and Daniel said there is a lot of work to be done as the start of the new academic year approaches, Aug. 10.

Parents have through July 29 to decide whether to keep students home for full-time remote learning.

Those returning to in-person instruction will report to classrooms daily at the elementary level. Middle and high school students will be assigned a group that either attends Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday. The groups will alternate in-person attendance on Wednesday, and they will participate in class remotely when at home.

“We opted against the hybrid model for elementary to avoid having students in multiple facilities each week, and thereby increasing opportunities for COVID-19 exposure,” Daniel said. “With protective measures in place, we believe a five-day-a-week schedule for younger students reduces opportunities for spreading the virus.”

School board President Julie Hollingsworth said she is pleased FWCS can provide flexibility to families and encouraged them to decide what's best for them.

“We all are in this together,” she said. “I think it's important for no one to make any judgment about what another person decides, or another family decides, because everybody has got their own situations.”

