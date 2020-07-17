$4.8 million in SACS fixes get OK

Walking to school should become safer for some Southwest Allen County elementary students with the investment of $85,000 in a new sidewalk.

The sidewalk – financed as part of a $4.8 million general obligation bond – will connect the Prairie Meadows housing addition and Lafayette Meadows Elementary School.

Along with helping students walk to school safely, the path will allow the district to eliminate a bus route, said Mark Snyder, the district's business manager.

The general obligation bond received the school board's blessing this week.

It is a common tool school districts use to pay for projects outside the operations fund, Snyder said.

In fact, East Allen County Schools will have a public hearing on a proposed general obligation bond for various improvements at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Building, 1240 Indiana 930 E., New Haven. Specifics weren't included in the public hearing notice, but previous discussions indicated the cost cannot exceed $5,350,950.

The SACS general obligation bond shouldn't affect the district's goal of maintaining a maximum tax rate of $1.33 per $100 assessed value, Snyder said.

District officials didn't provide a timetable for the improvements the $4.8 million will finance.

The sidewalk is one of the least expensive projects, which range from $75,000 in minor renovations at Summit Middle School to $2.4 million in upgrades at the natatorium, also at Summit.

The district has eyed repairs at the pool for a while. Its major needs include replacing mechanical equipment, competition equipment, lighting, tile in the pool and on the deck, and the movable bulkhead – the walkway across the pool.

Summit opened in 1993.

The $4.8 million also includes $425,000 for cabling upgrades at Summit and three elementary schools – Whispering Meadows, Deer Ridge and Haverhill.

This should improve the buildings' internet connectivity, Snyder said. Existing cabling is 25 years old.

The rest of the bond is earmarked for upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the maintenance/technology building, $1.45 million; financial software, $250,000; and professional and legal costs associated with the issuance of the bonds, $115,000.

