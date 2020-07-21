Catholic schools prepare to open

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Catholic Schools Office doesn't expect its 43 schools will begin the 2020-21 academic year with identical responses to COVID-19.

But families should expect similarities between the parochial schools because each school's reopening plan incorporates nine approved policies from the Catholic Schools Office, administrators said in a letter Monday.

“It is incumbent on all of us, in these unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic times, to give all aspects of each school's plan a try,” the letter said.

Parents should see the individualized plans soon, if they haven't already, the letter said.

“The goal is to reopen for in-person instruction and for schools to do their best to remain open,” the letter said.

The schools must also plan to transition, if needed, to remote learning or a hybrid schedule combining face-to-face instruction with online activities, the letter said.

Like Allen County public schools, the Catholic schools are asking parents to keep children home if they have a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19. Employees and visitors must conduct daily health screens before entering a school, the letter said.

Facial coverings will be required, but students may remove their masks in certain instances at the teacher's discretion, the letter said.

Each school will have a designated area for students or staff who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, and the school will readmit anyone quarantined or isolated who has followed local health department guidelines, the letter said.

Reopening plans from other private schools include Concordia Lutheran High School's intent to have students in classrooms beginning Aug. 12 and to work with families uncomfortable about sending their child back to school, according to its website.

To help enforce social distancing, Concordia will use floor markings to indicate directional floor, and its staircases will be one-directional where possible.

Canterbury School is providing a remote learning option and asks interested parents to notify the office by July 27. It will also use three levels of restrictions – least, more and most restrictive. The amount of community spread within the school community will affect which guidelines are in place.

