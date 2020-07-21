SACS readies plan to reopen

Changes to Southwest Allen County Schools' reopening plan – approved by the board last week – could be announced Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.

The district alerted families Sunday night that new information prompted it to postpone online registration, which was to begin Monday morning. A new start date has not been announced.

Details about the changes remained scant Monday, although the school board virtually met in an emergency executive session – closed to the public and media – at 8 p.m. Members were expected to discuss further learning options for secondary students, district spokeswoman Stacey Fleming said.

“We will (be) making some notable changes that are good for girls and boys,” she said by email. Any changes likely will be announced Wednesday, she said.

The 7,700-student district last week cautioned families it would update its return to school plan as guidance and recommendations change.

SACS released the handbook days after the board July 14 approved reopening recommendations, which follow 11 guiding principles including maintaining social distancing when possible, mask requirements, no school visitors and increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

Plans announced last week indicated SACS will give students the choice of learning at school or at home when classes resume Aug. 5. The online options – which require a semesterlong commitment – were described as e-learning for elementary students and a new virtual school for middle and high school students.

Although details vary among districts, Northwest Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools also are giving families remote learning options as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt daily life.

Officials with East Allen County Schools are expected to present their reentry plan to the school board tonight.

