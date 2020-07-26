3 weeks on job, Canterbury chief settles in

David Jackson felt a pull during his first visit to Canterbury School.

He and his wife, Generosa, were touring the high school along Smith Road in January and engaged in conversation with some teachers. At one point, Jackson felt a tug on his jacket. It was Generosa, who was bouncing with excitement.

“'I love this school,'” Jackson recalled her saying.

The couple's enthusiasm for the independent school in southwest Fort Wayne continued with a visit to the Covington Road campus – good thing, too. Jackson was visiting as one of four finalists for Canterbury's head of school position and was “over the moon” when he got the job.

The longtime Florida residents were ready to return to an area with a seasonal climate; he was born in Michigan, and she is from New Jersey.

They could envision themselves living in Fort Wayne.

“We felt right at home,” said Jackson in an interview last week, about three weeks after his official first day.

He succeeds Bill Ennist, who was head of school since 2016. His résumé includes 18 years in independent school education, most recently as assistant head of Oak Hall School in Gainesville, Florida, but he has also taught Latin and history, a news release said.

With classes beginning Aug. 26, the high school campus was quiet as Jackson, 40, talked about settling into the Summit City and wrapping up life in the Sunshine State, where the sale of his home is expected to close Monday. His wife, who taught Latin and Greek in Florida, is exploring her options in Fort Wayne, he said.

Although Canterbury is giving families a remote learning option, Jackson expects most students will return to campus.

Canterbury enrolls about 675 students in grades K-12, but total enrollment exceeds 800 when the early childhood program is included, he said.

As head of school, Jackson is comparable to a school district superintendent. He oversees all of Canterbury's divisions and division directors for early childhood, lower school, middle school and high school.

But Jackson doesn't plan to focus solely on administrative tasks. He intends to teach one class, seventh grade Latin, he said. Spending time in the classroom is important to Jackson partly because it helps him know what his teachers experience daily.

Jackson has begun meeting faculty – sometimes creatively, given the coronavirus restrictions – and looks forward to interacting with students, he said.

He especially likes Canterbury's chapel program. It typically features a teacher, administrator, parent or guest speaker sharing a character-building message to students.

Chapel was one of the highlights of Jackson's campus visit as a finalist. He and his wife listened as an administrator told a personal story illustrating that no amount of belongings compares to the time spent with people you care about and doing activities with them that help develop you as a person.

Character education, Jackson said, is a “powerful element to have in your school.”

Jackson repeatedly described Canterbury as a special school, saying that was evident by the number of parents of alumni involved in the head of school selection process. He was “struck by the care and love people had for the school,” he said.

Canterbury officials – who interviewed 10 candidates before selecting four finalists – saw that Jackson grasped the school's mission and demonstrated a desire to further it in a spirit of collaboration with all stakeholders, said Matt Wojewuczki, board of trustees chair.

He issued this statement after Jackson's appointment was approved: “The characteristics that stand out most about David from his career experiences, our personal interaction with him, and from the references of those who have worked with him at Oak Hall, are his commitment to academic excellence, his warm and humble demeanor, and his dedication to building and fostering relationships within a school community.”

