After 55 years, Grace professor retiring

Grace College professor Paulette Sauders is retiring after 55 years, but that impressive stat isn't her most significant achievement – at least according to one of her colleagues.

“She has accomplished more than many faculty could achieve in twice that time,” Lauren Rich, chair of the department of humanities, said in a statement. “I am humbled by the steady stream of alumni stopping by her office; it's inspiring to hear about her impact on their lives – an impact that transcends the academic skills she taught them to include the way she cared for them and supported them through difficult times.”

A 1964 Grace graduate, Sauders began teaching at her alma mater in fall 1965. Her tenure included 13 years as department chair and more than 40 years as faculty adviser for the school newspaper, according to a news release.

“I have continued to teach full-time at Grace College for 55 years because the school has stayed true to the word of God and its mission, because I have loved teaching the students who have come to Grace, and because I've loved the fellowship with the colleagues I've been teaching with,” Sauders said in a statement.

She taught English and journalism, and earned the affectionate nickname “The Assassin” because of her abundance of red markings when proofreading, the release said.

Sauders will receive the title of emerita faculty, the release said, adding she will teach part time in the fall.

“It is hard to think of a person whose life more fully exemplifies the mission of Grace College,” Grace President Bill Katip said in a statement.

A reception celebrating Sauders' retirement was postponed because of the pandemic. It will be rescheduled.

Charters

• The Indiana Charter School Board has launched its fall 2020 application cycle for applicants interested in opening charter schools in Indiana. Go to www.in.gov/icsb/2339.htm for information.

Grace

• Grace College has named Doug Baumgardner as its vice president of financial affairs and chief financial officer. He most recently served as president of Network Partners Financial Services and replaces Paul Blair, who served as Grace's CFO seven years.

Grant

• Indiana school districts can apply for a robotics start-up grant through TechPoint Foundation for Youth's State Robotics Initiative. Visit www.techpointyouth.org/robotgrant for details.

IU

• Gov. Eric Holcomb's most recent appointments to university governing boards included Michael Mirro of Fort Wayne to the Indiana University Board of Trustees. Mirro is the senior vice president/chief academic research officer of the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

Internship

• Jiffy Lube of Indiana is offering a new, paid internship program for high school students. Participants can also earn college credit. The program aims to have an intern at each of the 50 service centers statewide. Apply at https://jiffylube.isolvedhire.com/jobs.

Recognition

• Chad Sutton, a construction trades teacher at Garrett High School in Garrett, is among 50 finalists for the 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Eighteen winners, who will be announced in October, will split a $1 million prize.

• Warsaw Community High School announced senior Ryan Harris won the 2020 Perfect Attendance Car, which was provided by Travis Dice and Amanda Marshall of the Lucky 7 Car Store in Warsaw. Harris' name was drawn from 46 students with perfect attendance in 2019-20. Consolation awards, Lenovo computers, were given to underclassmen Hallie Bledsoe and Tyler Kuhn.

• Bishop Dwenger High School was recognized as a Catholic Education Honor Roll School. The national honor roll program is directed by The Cardinal Newman Society and has recognized high-performing Catholic elementary and secondary schools nationwide since the program's inception in 2004.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis will hold its 20th anniversary Presidential Gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center on campus, 2701 Spring St. A meet-and-greet with new university President Rev. Eric Zimmer is scheduled for the first hour. Social distancing precautions will be observed, and reservations are recommended to help comply with those precautions. Go to usfgala2020.eventbrite.com to RSVP. Call USF Creative Arts at 260-399-8064 for more information.

Scholarships

• The state is accepting applications for three teaching scholarship and stipend opportunities. Funding is available for Black and Hispanic students and students who plan to teach in high-need fields, such as math, science or special education. Applications are due Aug. 31 or Sept. 30, depending on the opportunity. Go to learnmoreindiana.org/futureteacher for details.

• The Better Business Bureau announced its 2020 Student of Integrity scholarship recipients, who each will receive $2,000. Recipients include Alexandra Fretz of University of Saint Francis, Elayna Marie Hasty of Angola High School, Kayla Faith Habeggar of Snider High School and William Pancake of South Side High School.

• ProFed Federal Credit Union announced the recipients of the Carroll R. Phillips and the Robert A. Weaver scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year: Bethany Dayton, Abbe Hershberger, Austin Liepe, Charles Soulliere, Kayla Bunkowske, Aaron Hahn, Allyson Nugent and Elizabeth Roy. Each student was awarded $2,500.

• Karson Meeks of Fremont High School was one of 40 students awarded a $750 scholarship from the Indiana Sheriffs' Association. He will attend Trine University's criminal justice program this fall.

Trine

• The Trine University Board of Trustees in June elected Michael Axel, founder and president of AMI Investment Management Inc. in Kendallville, to its membership.

