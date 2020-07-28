FWCS board fills vacancy

Fort Wayne Community Schools board President Julie Hollingsworth cast a rare deciding vote Monday as members filled a vacancy.

The six members initially were split between two candidates for the District 4 seat, South Side High School alumnae Jenee Johnson and Rohli Booker.

Four yes votes were required to make the appointment. Hollingsworth was willing to break the tie to avoid placing the decision in a judge's hands.

“If we fail to reach an agreement at this board meeting, then that decision goes to the judge of the Circuit Court,” Hollingsworth said as the board conducted its second vote on Booker. “I want this to be a board decision, so I vote yes.”

Booker will complete the term previously held by Jordan Lebamoff, who died in March; it expires at the end of 2022.

Booker and Johnson were among four finalists who interviewed for the board seat. Ten people applied.

Deciding between them was difficult, board members said.

“Both candidates are good bets for us,” member Steve Corona said.

Booker has three children who attend Arlington Elementary School, a fact that board Vice President Maria Norman considered an asset. Norman noted that she is the only board member who currently has a student in the district.

It is “frosting on the cake” that Booker is a South Side graduate, Corona said. Lebamoff was a graduate and longtime supporter of the high school.

“Jordan would be awfully proud of that,” Corona said.

