NACS approves school reopening

The Northwest Allen County Schools board on Monday approved the district's reopening plans, which haven't significantly changed since Superintendent Chris Himsel's update two weeks ago.

Like other Allen County school systems, NACS is offering families a choice between at-home and in-person learning.

Classes begin Aug. 12.

NACS developed its reopening strategy with guidance from health experts including pediatricians and occupational health specialists and sought input from families and staffers.

The 7,800-student district is adopting practices embraced by other Allen County districts.

This includes an emphasis on handwashing and access to hand sanitizer, increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces, mask requirements, social distancing of 6 feet when possible and using practical safety measures in traditional classrooms.

It will be important for employees and students to stay home when they are sick or displaying symptoms, unless those symptoms can be explained, Himsel said, using allergies as an example.

Students receiving instruction remotely still will interact with a NACS teacher and have a daily schedule, but their access to electives and extracurricular activities will be limited.

Middle and high school classes will be livestreamed when possible, but that won't be an option at the elementary level.

