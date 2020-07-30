Thursday, July 30, 2020 11:30 am
Fewer FWCS students choosing in-person option
ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette
Significantly fewer students will be in Fort Wayne Community Schools classrooms this academic year if registration trends remain consistent.
More than 19,000 students have decided between the in-person and fully remote learning options, and totals as of Thursday morning showed 40% picked remote learning, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.
Remote learning seems more popular among elementary students, with about 50% of them selecting that option compared to slightly over 33% of middle and high school students, Stockman said.
The 30,000-student district asked parents to choose an instruction option by Wednesday.
FWCS continued Thursday to process paper forms, a task that likely won't be finished until Friday, Stockman said.
Parents who didn't make a choice will be able to call their school beginning Monday to do so, she said, adding any new enrollees also will be able to choose.
"If we don’t hear from a parent at all, the default will be in-person or blended instruction, depending on the grade level," Stockman said.
asloboda@jg.net
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story