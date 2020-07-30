Fewer FWCS students choosing in-person option

Significantly fewer students will be in Fort Wayne Community Schools classrooms this academic year if registration trends remain consistent.

More than 19,000 students have decided between the in-person and fully remote learning options, and totals as of Thursday morning showed 40% picked remote learning, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

Remote learning seems more popular among elementary students, with about 50% of them selecting that option compared to slightly over 33% of middle and high school students, Stockman said.

The 30,000-student district asked parents to choose an instruction option by Wednesday.

FWCS continued Thursday to process paper forms, a task that likely won't be finished until Friday, Stockman said.

Parents who didn't make a choice will be able to call their school beginning Monday to do so, she said, adding any new enrollees also will be able to choose.

"If we don’t hear from a parent at all, the default will be in-person or blended instruction, depending on the grade level," Stockman said.

asloboda@jg.net