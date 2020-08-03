Professor, assistant share same class

When Steven Stevenson sacrificed his love of studying French to pursue a degree in chemistry, he vowed he would someday return to college to earn a degree in the foreign language.

The Purdue University Fort Wayne professor kept that decades-old promise to himself – and created a unique experience with his student research assistant in the process.

Stevenson and Katelyn Tepper became classmates, according to a news release.

“In one moment, we would sit together as fellow students in a French class, then, separated by a few minutes, I was her faculty mentor in chemistry undergraduate research,” Stevenson said in a statement.

Tepper graduated in May with a double major in French and chemistry – the same combination of majors Stevenson tried to juggle about 30 years ago but couldn't sustain because of scholarship and time constraints, the release said.

Stevenson and Tepper now each have a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and a Bachelor of Arts in French, the release said.

“Katelyn and I are the last two French majors who will ever graduate from PFW,” Stevenson said. “We were IU students and graduated with IU degrees under the IPFW teach-out phase.”

Tepper was introduced to the language at Carroll High School and continued studying French in college, predicting it would come in handy, the release said.

“My knowledge of the language will be useful when I travel abroad and in bilingual job opportunities, such as translation or teaching,” Tepper said in a statement. “Speaking French will also be helpful in accessing chemical research articles that I otherwise could not access or understand.”

French professor Nancy Virtue complimented Stevenson and Tepper for their strong command of the language.

“Both Katelyn and Steven understand that the study of international languages and culture, far from being incompatible with disciplines like science and math, only enrich and complement them,” Virtue said in a statement. “So, it's particularly meaningful to me that our very last French majors also exemplify the values of interdisciplinarity and a liberal arts education.”

Stevenson's new degree should help him accomplish something on his bucket list – writing children's books in other languages, the release said.

“As long as I have internet access, maybe I could 'work' in my retirement as a translator on some obscure island, be on an HGTV episode of House Hunters International, buy a house on a white sandy beach, with translation stuff to the left and a beverage on the right,” he said. “Oh la la. C'est la vie.”

Events

• The second Ready-to-LEARN Backpack Giveaway is from 5 to 7 p.m. today at New Haven Intermediate School, 919 Homestead Drive, New Haven. Children must be in the vehicle to receive a backpack full of school supplies. The giveaway is organized by LEARN Resource Center.

• Ivy Tech Community College will hold an Express Enrollment Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Student Life Center at 3701 Dean Drive in Fort Wayne and the Warsaw Campus, 2545 Silveus Crossing in Warsaw. Go to link.ivytech.edu/EEDays to RSVP for a virtual or in-person appointment. Registration is open for courses beginning Aug. 24, Sept. 21 and Oct. 26.

Recognition

• Warsaw Community Schools recognized these 2020 seniors who received a medallion and certificate of multilingual proficiency: Adriana Rivera Orellana, Belen Alvarado, Benjamin Beyer, Britney Gonzalez, Charlotte Grandon, Eduardo Hernandez-Guttierez, Fernando Niebbia, Giselle Ramos, Ivette Malagon, Nayeli Quintero and Yesenia Ponce.

• Raquel Brouwer of Lakeview Middle School in Warsaw won Outstanding State Entry for the Junior Division in the National History Day program. Kristin Rentschler of Columbia City High School received the program's Hannah E. (Liz) MacGregor Teacher of the Year award.

• The 2020 Ivy Tech Community College President's Award honoree from the Fort Wayne campus was Michelle Hagan-Short. The award program recognizes a full-time faculty member for reflecting Ivy Tech's mission. Winners received a $1,000 grant for instructional supplies and materials.

Resources

• The Scripps National Spelling Bee has released its 2021 Great Words, Great Works list, which includes 27 titles spanning first through eighth grades. The resource, available at https://spellingbee.com/book-list, is ideal for teachers, librarians and parents interested in identifying excellent books for their students.

• Lilly Endowment Inc. awarded a $635,000 grant to support Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's PRISM internet portal, which provides digital and professional development resources for Indiana's K-12 educators so they can meet e-learning challenges. PRISM's website, www.rose-prism.org, provides a curated library of 6,300 free online resources. The library is fully searchable and indexed to Indiana Academic Standards. PRISM also provides free accounts on Moodle, a secure, full-featured learning management system.

Scholarships

• Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana announced the recipients of the two $2,500 Presidential Merit Scholarships were Darryn Kuhl and Conner Lundquist. The $2,500 Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Timothy Hearld.

Trine

• Trine University will make ACT and SAT scores optional for traditional undergraduate students seeking admission in fall 2021 in response to standardized test cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants able to take the ACT or SAT may submit scores, but results will be considered as only part of their overall academic record. Those who wish to be considered for direct entry programs or merit-based scholarships may still need to submit standardized test scores. Trine will reevaluate whether standardized test scores will remain optional in future years.

• Trine received a $3,400 grant from the Indiana Space Grant Consortium to support a senior design project that competes in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge. A portion of the funding will provide materials for a STEM outreach activity conducted in the community.

WGU

• WGU Indiana distributed $90,500 in non-tuition emergency aid to nearly 200 of its high-need students in Indiana in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Western Governors University gave an additional $126,500 across WGU's central region, which includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, equaling $217,000 in total for the region. Nationwide, $2.1 million in emergency aid funding went to more than 4,000 students.

