FWCS adds pickup lane to Price renovation work

Traffic backups in the neighborhood around one Fort Wayne elementary school should soon be a memory.

The Price Elementary School renovation project now includes a parent pickup lane, a feature Darren Hess, facilities director, said will make use of properties Fort Wayne Community Schools has acquired along Huffman Boulevard.

The district has for years eyed a parent pickup lane for the school at West State Boulevard and Tyler Avenue. The existing setup “backs up the whole neighborhood” because it requires parents to follow roads south of Price – Rosemont Drive and Steup Avenue – to get their children, Hess told the school board last week.

About 450 students attend Price. Of those, about 150 ride the bus, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

Creating a parent pickup lane separate from buses and parking is the “ideal situation” at Price, Hess said, noting parents will enter and exit off Huffman. He described it as a loop.

The district held off on including the pickup lane in the Price project because it was taking a conservative approach when awarding construction contracts to ensure the 2016 Repair FWCS program would fall within budget, according to information provided to the board.

Price is among 10 schools that is being or has been renovated through the second phase of Repair FWCS, which was approved by voters through a referendum.

The board approved a $6.66 million contract with Schenkel Construction Inc. in November. The pickup lane was one of seven alternative bids not accepted for the Price project.

As construction ends on the voter-supported improvements, the district is applying savings to upgrades not accepted initially, Hess said. He used the almost $40 million Northrop High School renovation as an example.

“That was our largest liability still left out there, and we feel very confident that with the program savings now we can move forward and pick up some of these alternates we held back,” Hess said.

The board didn't hesitate last week to approve a $467,400 change order to the Price project. Along with the new pickup lane, the change order included installing rubber flooring in the school's hallways.

The pickup lane will be completed before the 2021-22 academic year begins, officials said.

Board President Julie Hollingsworth expects it will be welcomed.

“I'm sure Price will be glad to get that,” she said.

