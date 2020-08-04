School bus stop-arm violations targeted

Fort Wayne police will continue efforts to make school bus stops safer as students return to classrooms this fall.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is among more than 200 law enforcement agencies receiving a grant through the state's Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program, police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena confirmed Monday.

The SAVE grants enable police to conduct extra patrols along bus stops and routes. Officers also will work with school districts and bus drivers to identify areas with the most violations, according to a news release from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

The program was developed last year by the institute and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Police officers are stepping up their efforts to keep kids safe, but they can't be in all places at all times,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “School bus safety is everyone's responsibility. That means paying attention to the road and driving cautiously when buses are around.”

The amount of Fort Wayne's award wasn't immediately available. The department received $49,975 last year, and police have said the fall enforcement period netted 148 tickets for school bus stop-arm violators countywide.

Rosales-Scatena couldn't specify when officers will conduct this year's extra enforcement in Fort Wayne. She described the dates as fluid.

“Look for us to be out when school starts,” she said by email. “Obviously, with dates getting pushed back we will be doing the same.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools delayed its first day of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, and Southwest Allen County Schools postponed its start by a week, to Aug. 12. The two other districts in Allen County also are expected to begin classes next week.

The districts last year launched a school bus safety campaign with support from multiple police agencies and Parkview trauma centers.

Through mediums including yard signs, billboards and TV public service announcements, the campaign reminds drivers to slow when school bus lights flash yellow, stop when the lights flash red and stay put until the lights stop flashing.

It's illegal in Indiana for drivers to pass a stopped bus that has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. The rule applies to all roads except multilane roads divided by a physical barrier or unpaved median. In those instances, vehicles traveling in the opposite direction of the bus may proceed with caution.

State lawmakers recently stiffened the penalty for stop-arm violations. Drivers can have their license suspended for 90 days or up to one year, depending on the number of previous violations, the release said.

When in doubt of the rules, err on the side of caution, said Devon McDonald, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute executive director.

“The best way to think about it is to drive like it's your child boarding or riding that bus,” McDonald said in a statement.

Drivers apparently need the reminder.

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services has coordinated a survey on the illegal passing of school buses since 2011. The most recent survey found 95,319 vehicles did so on a single day during the 2018-19 academic year. Almost 131,000 school bus drivers in 39 states reported the data.

In Indiana, almost 6,900 school bus drivers recorded 2,653 violations in the 2019 one-day count.

Of those, 171 happened in Allen County, the school districts reported.

Officials hoped to see a drop in the 2020 count, but it was planned for April. By then, the coronavirus pandemic had forced schools to move classes online.

