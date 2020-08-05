17% of EACS students opt for e-learning

Most students in East Allen County Schools are choosing to return to physical classrooms next week.

About 17% of the roughly 8,901 students enrolled so far chose the e-learning option, Superintendent Marilyn Hissong told the school board Tuesday, two weeks after detailing the district's reentry strategy.

The plan – which is available as a 20-page document on the EACS website – got unanimous board approval Tuesday. No significant changes were announced.

Classes begin Monday.

Enrollment numbers as of Tuesday showed about 17.3% of the 4,333 elementary students and 16.4% of the 4,568 secondary students chose virtual learning over in-person classes, Hissong said.

Students returning to school buildings will encounter changes intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, including face mask requirements, assigned seating, limited meal choices and an emphasis on hand washing.

The amount of virus spread will affect school operations. The district has developed a flow chart outlining what might happen when there is low, moderate and substantial spread.

Board members wanted more information about what will happen when a student or teacher gets COVID-19.

EACS will work with the Allen County Department of Health when cases arise, Hissong said. For instance, she said, the district will provide seating charts to aid with contact tracing, but the health department will make medical decisions about who needs to be quarantined.

“We're a part of the puzzle,” Hissong said.

Employees who must quarantine could work from home, depending on the severity of their symptoms, Hissong said.

Students showing signs of the illness will wait for their parents in an area other than the school clinic. They will be monitored by a school employee equipped with appropriate personal protective equipment, Hissong said.

Hissong will further address EACS' back-to-school plans at 7:30 p.m. Thursday during a virtual forum hosted by Fort Wayne United in partnership with City Life. The forum, viewable at Facebook.com/FortWayneUNITED, also will feature administrators from Fort Wayne Community Schools.

EACS board members thanked the administration for their work so far.

“Hang in there, team,” board President Tim Hines said.

