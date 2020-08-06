Work on addition at Homestead underway

The varsity baseball field at Homestead High School attracted spectators Wednesday afternoon for a celebration years in the making.

Shovels and hardhats rather than bats and gloves awaited Southwest Allen County Schools officials so they could officially break ground on a $169 million, four-year project that will transform the 50-year-old high school into an essentially new building on its existing site.

District leaders have credited their ability to finish the project without changing the tax rate or raising local taxes to good financial management, a good maintenance program and retiring debt.

“Today's ceremony marks the beginning of a project that has been years in the making,” Superintendent Phil Downs said. “Multiple stakeholders and constituents have been involved to help us create a plan that not only addresses our district's needs today, but it positions SACS to be fiscally sound and responsive to the needs of students, staff and community in the future.”

Known as the Homestead High School Additions and Renovations Project, the undertaking will include more than 384,000 square feet of total new construction and more than 333,000 square feet of renovated space, expanding the district's only high school to more than 700,000 square feet to accommodate more than 3,000 students, according to SACS.

The existing Homestead serves about 2,500 students in about 620,000 square feet.

The school will have collaborative work spaces, a new auditorium, new music and performing arts spaces, a competition gym, an indoor running track and classroom clusters indicative of a 21st century learning environment, the district said.

SACS is working on the project with the Hagerman Group, CSO Architecture Interior Design, MKM Architecture + Design and Performances Services.

Although Homestead isn't the first Allen County high school to undergo renovations in recent years, Bob Wede of Performance Services has said Homestead's complexity makes it unique. For instance, he has said, his firm must not only design mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for the new Homestead but also ensure those dynamic systems remain operable for students and staff during construction.

Plans call for demolishing the northern third of the building and the Ninth Grade Academy and adding new portions on existing parking lots on Homestead's south and east sides.

Tom Rhoades, school board president, described the groundbreaking as a celebration of the commitment to education parents, community members and businesses have shown. “It is in spirit of this support,” Rhoades said, “I reiterate our board's commitment to be fiscally responsible and transparent as we embark on this exciting project, together.”

asloboda@jg.net