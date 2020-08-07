Colleges working to provide safe, satisfying dining

New Pepsi and Coke machines await Manchester University students in a popular dining area on the main campus, and there's a notable difference between the soft drink dispensers they replaced – push levers instead of push buttons.

The new equipment is an example of the changes northeast Indiana students will encounter when grabbing a meal or snack on campus as colleges continue operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Colleges are implementing similar strategies, including rearranging dining furniture so social distancing can be practiced, removing self-serve stations and offering more to-go and pre-packaged items.

“Like all things on campus, it will be a little different this semester,” said Gretchen Miller, Trine University's vice president for administration and chief of staff. “We trust that students will still have a very enjoyable dining experience while staying safe and healthy.”

Purdue University Fort Wayne, which reopened dining venues Monday, has announced only grab-and-go options are planned for fall, and food may be eaten indoors in designated areas.

At Grace College, Plexiglas barriers were added atop tables to protect students eating together. The Winona Lake school also is limiting dining services to students on a meal plan, prospective students and recruits, according to its reopening plan.

Measures at Manchester include using stanchions and arrows to create one-way line flows; eliminating made-to-order stations to keep foot traffic moving; and adding plastic partitions to protect cashiers, spokeswoman Anne Gregory said.

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne's dining areas at the Coliseum Campus and Student Life Center will operate under reduced hours with quick-service/packaged grab-and-go options, spokeswoman Jessica Neuenschwander said. Students may eat in the student commons.

“The commons have been reworked to accommodate social distancing requirements, and our facilities and food service teams are doing additional cleaning/sanitizing,” Neuenschwander said.

“Students would need to wear masks at all times except when eating/drinking at a table.”

Some colleges nationwide are partnering with OpenTable to manage dining areas. The San Francisco-based restaurant reservation service said it's offering its technology to universities for free. Students can make on-campus reservations through the OpenTable app and see descriptions of menus or safety measures. Students can also be notified by text when a table is available.

“Reservations allow campus dining establishments to safely manage capacity and pace the flow of students,” Andrea Johnson, OpenTable's chief operating officer, said in a statement.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison started using OpenTable on June 22 for the Memorial Union Terrace, an outdoor dining space. Spokeswoman Shauna Breneman said the reservation system ensures that the restaurant stays at 25% capacity with 6 feet between tables.

Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, is also using OpenTable to reduce density in its dining areas.

St. Norbert College in Wisconsin and Bowie State University in Maryland will let students reserve seats through OpenTable for the dining halls in their student centers.

Trine, the university in Angola, is prepared to get meals to students who are quarantined or isolated because of COVID-19 or another illness, spokesman James Tew said.

He said the university's food service provider, Bon Appetit, also will continue to work with students with food allergies or other dietary restrictions.

“Though we have had to make modifications to the eating areas, the quality of our food will remain unchanged,” said Joe Gentile, general manager for Bon Appetit.

“Students will still receive the nutritious, delicious meals they have come to expect at Trine.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.