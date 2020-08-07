Forum focuses on reopening schools

Classes in East Allen County Schools don't start until Monday, but Superintendent Marilyn Hissong could already see signs of the new normal Thursday as she visited buildings during the teachers' first day back.

Teachers are ridding their classrooms of unnecessary items, making room for one of this year's top necessities – space.

“They're spreading those desks out,” Hissong said to a Facebook audience Thursday night.

She and Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel spent about an hour fielding questions about reopening schools during a virtual forum hosted by Fort Wayne United in partnership with City Life.

The district leaders shared highlights from their reopening strategies and commended the Allen County Department of Health for its daily guidance and responsiveness to questions.

“They are extremely supportive,” Hissong said, adding she was almost late for the forum because she was talking with the health department administrator.

Classes in FWCS begin Aug. 13 and, as much as Daniel wants to keep schools open the entire year, he knows that's not guaranteed.

“We could be here a month,” he said. “We could be here two weeks.”

Along with prioritizing physical safety, FWCS will focus on social-emotional health, Daniel said.

“This has been a strain on every single person that is part of our system,” he said. “We need to address that.”

But it's not just the coronavirus. The summer protests about racial injustice need to be addressed, too, Daniel said.

“Let's have these tough discussions,” he said.

Daniel said he is encouraging teachers to build relationships with students, and he doesn't want them to worry about teaching every standard. Rather, he said, teach what's most important.

“We have to be realistic about what we can do,” he said.

Daniel and Hissong assured viewers that students choosing the remote-learning option shouldn't be staring at a screen all day.

“If that's happening, we missed the target on that one,” Daniel said.

Hissong welcomes opportunities to educate the community about what's happening in schools through events like the virtual forum. Under normal circumstances, the schools would invite visitors, but that's not possible this year.

“We miss our community,” Hissong said.

Daniel suggested ways the community can help schools during this stressful time.

“Provide some grace, provide kindness, provide understanding because we're all learning this together,” Daniel said. If the overall community can do that, he added, “We'll get through this.”

