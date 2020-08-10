College graduation gap widening

Like public colleges statewide, Purdue University Fort Wayne continues to increase the percentage of students it graduates on time.

But the regional campus also mirrors another statewide trend – minority students are less likely to graduate on time than their peers, according to a report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

“We use data to drive change and the unfortunate reality is the data show that while we've seen improvement, we are not closing the achievement gaps for Black and Hispanic students,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a statement.

The agency defines on-time completion as graduation within two years for an associate degree and four years for a bachelor's degree.

The 2020 College Completion Report, released last week, found 42.3% of Indiana college students graduated on time in 2019, an increase of 1.7 percentage points from 2018 and a 13.3 percentage-point increase in five years.

However, the study found a gap of 21 percentage points in on-time completion between Black students and the statewide average in 2019. This is the widest gap in at least a decade, the commission said.

The on-time completion gap for Hispanic and Latino students was about 8.5 percentage points below the statewide average, the report found.

“We know COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on Black and Hispanic Hoosiers, both in terms of health outcomes and economic burden,” Lubbers said. “It is critical for Indiana to work toward educational equity and close these achievement gaps to give all Hoosier students access to the opportunities afforded by quality higher learning.”

Locally, the achievement gaps are most notable in the Black population.

Purdue Fort Wayne saw its on-time completion rates rise from 21.4% to about 26%, but the study found only 12.7% of Black students graduated in four years. About 24% of Hispanic students did so, according to the report.

At Ivy Tech Community College, the report found minority students fell on both sides of the systemwide average of 13.5%. About 16% of Hispanic students graduated on time while only 6% of Black students did.

Overall, about 14% of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne students finished on time; campus-specific demographic data wasn't available.

A deeper analysis of underrepresented populations is expected in the commission's third Equity Report, which the agency expects to release this summer.

Other findings from the College Completion Report:

• About 62% of students graduated within six years.

• About 48% of students attending a public four-year campus graduated on time, and 70% graduated within six years.

• Almost 16% of students at two-year campuses graduated on time, and almost 37% graduated within six years.

• Little gap exists between 21st Century Scholars and the overall on-time completion rate at four-year, non-main campuses. Also, those in the state's early college promise program are more likely to graduate on time at two-year campuses than the overall student population.

Lubbers described the 21st Century Scholars findings as a great story.

“As we continue to look back on the 30-year history of this vital scholarship program,” she said, “I applaud the Indiana General Assembly for its strong support of 21st Century Scholars, which is so critical to the state's continued success in higher education.”

