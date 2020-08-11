EACS' 1st day back in class 'really good'

The sight of children at bus stops – backpacks slung over their shoulders and masks covering their faces – gave Superintendent Marilyn Hissong a good feeling Monday as East Allen County Schools kicked off the new academic year.

That feeling remained hours – and 20,000 steps, according to her Apple watch – later.

“It was a really good day,” Hissong said in a phone interview after the school day ended. “It really was.”

EACS was the first of Allen County's four school districts to begin the 2020-21 year. Classes begin Wednesday for Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools and Thursday for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

The districts are embracing similar practices to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, including mask requirements, assigned seating, social distancing and more frequent cleaning.

“It's not going to be your typical year,” Hissong said. “I think this is a year (when) we all need grace. We need to give grace as well as receive grace.”

Students were adhering to the changes Monday, she said. She racked up more than 20,000 steps by visiting every school, and she said she didn't see anything that concerned her.

“Those masks were on,” Hissong said. “The kids did a wonderful job.”

It had been months since students attended classes in physical classrooms. The county public schools closed mid-March as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic increased, and schools remained that way for the rest of the 2019-20 year.

Educators looked forward to seeing students again, Hissong said.

She was “really proud” of teachers stepping up to make reopening happen, even as they navigate new computer software, which contains information such as attendance, grades and emergency contacts.

Hissong also gave kudos to the educators instructing the remote learning students.

Before Monday, registration numbers showed 17% of students chose that option over in-person instruction, but Hissong noted that percentage could have changed with new arrivals on the first school day.

With one instruction day down, the school district has 179 more to go, and Hissong feels blessed to count each day students are in school.

“I'm treasuring every one of them,” she said. “I really love having kids here.”

