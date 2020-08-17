Farm Bureau adopts new school role

Indiana Farm Bureau isn't letting the coronavirus pandemic halt its involvement in Hoosier classrooms, but its interaction with students will be different.

The state's largest general farm organization is launching a new Agriculture in the Classroom program called Adopt a Classroom. Instead of visiting schools, farm bureau volunteers will provide agriculture lessons through live or recorded video lessons, letters and photos, according to a news release.

“We have a wide network of volunteers across the state who love teaching children about farming and where their food comes from,” education coordinator Lindi Kocher said in a statement. “We're thrilled to be able to continue that important education virtually.”

Volunteers may adopt classrooms in their home counties, but the virtual setup will make it easier for them to interact with students statewide, the release said.

“The ability to connect virtually means students in southern Indiana could visit a dairy farm in northern Indiana without ever leaving the classroom,” Kocher said. “We hope the Adopt a Classroom program gives teachers another option for providing their students with a diverse education – whether those students are working from home or the classroom.”

For more information about the program, go to www.infb.org/INFBAgEd/adoptaclassroom.

FWCS

• The Indiana State Board of Education has approved Fort Wayne Community Schools' request for $589,720 in school technology advancement loans. FWCS will use the money to buy items including 658 student laptops, 30 Chromebooks, 44 monitors and 150 iPads.

Grace

• Grace College professors Cheryl Bremer, Kelly Arney and Pat Park were honored for outstanding contributions to the institution's culture of service and academic excellence. Bremer, recently named dean of the School of Education, received the Ronald E. Manahan Award for Service; Arney, professor of criminal justice, received the Alva J. McClain Award for Excellence in Teaching; and Park, part-time instructor of theology, received the Excellence in Part-Time Teaching Award.

• Grace's exercise science program purchased a COSMED VO2 max machine. It measures the maximum amount of oxygen an individual can use during maximal exercise, which is considered the best indicator of cardiovascular fitness. “It will allow students to measure and assess fitness with the actual numbers,” program director Christina Walters said in a statement.

Huntington

• Sodexo took over as Huntington University's dining services partner Aug. 1.

• Isaac Barber has been hired as the director of student success. Barber succeeds Scott Raymond, who retired Saturday.

Scholarships

• Questa Education Foundation announced the fall 2020 recipients of the Virgil J. and Mildred C. Roy Nursing Scholarship. They are Shanu Khatana of Purdue University Fort Wayne; Josephana Ma, Sultana Saber, Emily Miller, Taylor McBride, Innocent Odoh, Sarah Kleine, Aimee Janssens, Avery Hile, Katelynn Tester, Paige Skinner, Kristina Stinson, Abigail Frederico, Jacquelyn L'Heureux, Miranda Books, Shelbie Stahl, Haley Johnson and StaShanna Thomas-Morris of Indiana University Fort Wayne; and Olivia Barefoot, Danielle Lewis, Ashlie Martz, Amber Deno, Madalyn Bopp, Rebecca Wetzel, Stephanie Murillo, Liseth Nino, Sophia D'Virgilio, Emma Perkins, Emily Knodel and Lisel Henning of the University of Saint Francis.

• Questa recently awarded $95,000 through the Venette M. and Mabel M. Sites Scholarship to 60 Allen County public high school graduates. Scholars received individual awards ranging from $750 to $2,500. Recipients were Jordan Bridges, Natalie Grose, Alauna Keely, Megyn Pfeiffer, Allison Reid, Madison Rudolph, Makenna Sheets, Mackenzie Igney, Paula Martinez, Jessica Moore, Kiersten Nichter, Erin Simons, Katherine Watson, Hope Baker, Bethany Bauer, Rozlynn Everhart, Veronica Hare, Andrew Kohrman, Nicole Rothgeb, Desmond Alston, Brayden Layton, Austin Layton, Aiden Ocken, Rachel Bixby, Cassidy Boyce, Grace Buhr, Alexis DeJohn, Logan Sagstetter, Corey Uetrecht, Jasmin Armstrong, Chloe Bremer, Lauren Johnson, Naw Sar Do, Samantha Hall, Noah Hardesty, Kristen Borntreger, Lejla Hrustic, Katherine Moravec, Caitline Southern, Ashlynn Armstrong, Catherine Birch, Hannah Black, Carley Geier, Yahnea' Gentry, Lydia Haydock, Emily Stetka, Tyler Tinney, Brooke Toms, Naomi Vanderleest, Adam Veeley, Cristal Galicia, Kayla Bunkowske, Hector Garrido, Valeria Lopez, Kara Gerber, Daymon Marlowe, Kisandra Smith, Aaron Hahn, Kathryn Hockemeyer and Sebastian Spieth.

• Questa announced Blackhawk Christian graduate Logan Haifilch and Huntington North graduate Trevor Szelis received the Gregory Hosler Wilson Scholarship. They each receive $2,500.

• Questa announced Bishop Dwenger graduate Alyssa Grimm and Smith Academy of Excellence graduate Jacob Guntle received the Walter & Lucille Beckman Scholarship.

• Questa announced Katherine Walther of Allen County received the Edward C. Dodez Scholarship, which helps Indiana students attending Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

• Jessica Hartmus of Bishop Luers and Katelyn Sebring of Heritage were among six students who earned a full-tuition scholarship to attend Indiana Tech.

• T-E Inc., a contracting/engineering firm, announced it has awarded a scholarship to Keira Hoffman. She will study forensic science at Trine University.

Trine

• Trine is processing applications to its online RN-to-BSN nursing program through NursingCAS, a national, centralized application service for nursing. Prospective students can apply to multiple programs using a single online application and set of materials. Its website, www.nursingcas.org, also includes admissions requirements, deadlines and other resources such as virtual informational sessions and monthly newsletters.

Launching this month, Trine University's RN-to-BSN degree program is open to registered nurses with an unrestricted license in the United States. The program is offered fully online and consists of 12 core nursing courses, allowing completion in as little as one year. Go to www.trine.edu/bsn for information.

• Laurie Stockton-Moreno is director of Trine's new Montessori teacher education degree program. It will be one of only a few undergraduate programs offered at the university level nationwide, and it will provide training that leads toward state-recognized Montessori licensure for undergraduate students and teachers already in the field.

