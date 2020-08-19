EACS expects small tax increase

Homeowners in East Allen County Schools might see a slight increase in their property taxes based on proposed spending for 2021, but if past trends hold true, the rate hike likely won't be by as much as projected.

The district, which served about 10,000 students last school year, expects a tax rate increase of about 4 cents, from about 85 cents to 89 cents, per $100 in assessed value.

For the year, that's about a $27 increase for a $145,711 home, which is the average gross assessed value in the district, Kirby Stahly told the school board during his annual budget presentation Tuesday.

Stahly is the assistant superintendent of administrative services.

But, he noted, projections usually don't hold true because he crafts the budget with multiple unknowns, including assessed valuation. He purposely overstates advertised rates to ensure the district captures all available tax dollars, he said.

Stahly displayed a chart illustrating that point. Last year, his internal tax rate estimate was 91.7 cents, whereas the certified rate was several cents lower at almost 85 cents.

“I'm always going to be conservative on a projection,” Stahly said, “so I would assume similar this coming year.”

The budget is set for approval Oct. 20, with a public hearing Sept. 15.

EACS will advertise a $105 million budget and a $26.6 million tax levy, which includes about $17.8 million for the operations fund.

The operations fund supports such expenses as human resources, utilities and food service.

The district is planning monthly transfers of $653,165 from the education fund – which comprises state tuition dollars – to supplement the operations fund, Stahly said. This satisfies lawmakers' desire to have districts transfer less than 15% from its education fund to its operations fund, he said, adding that EACS would be transferring about 11%.

It's too early to know how the coronavirus pandemic will affect district finances, Stahly said. Projection models show that the true impact from a taxing standpoint won't be seen until at least 2022 or 2023, he said.

In other business, the board unanimously approved moving the Oct. 15 teacher in-service day to Aug. 27. The professional development will focus on the new student management system, language arts/reading and virtual instruction.

