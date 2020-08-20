NACS, SACS notify parents of virus cases

Two Allen County school districts confirmed Wednesday they have a positive COVID-19 case.

Both districts – Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools – began the academic year Aug. 12.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, NACS Superintendent Chris Himsel confirmed the 7,850-student district had its first COVID-19 case Tuesday. The district notified the Allen County Department of Health and helped with contact tracing along with alerting anyone who needed to quarantine, he wrote.

“Few people were affected by this case because teachers and students were following the plan,” Himsel wrote. “Not only should implementing our plan mitigate the spread of and exposure to COVID, it should also reduce the number of people directly affected.”

SACS alerted parents of students in at least one school, Deer Ridge Elementary, about a confirmed case and their child's possible exposure and risk level.

The 7,700-student district does not comment about students' health but can share the protocols developed with the health department to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19, SACS Superintendent Phil Downs said. These include mask requirements, social distancing, an emphasis on personal hygiene and increased cleaning and disinfecting.

SACS will follow health department guidelines swiftly and appropriately when it learns of a case, Downs said.

“Each situation will be unique, and we will continue to work with the health department to assess each situation and to determine what actions and notifications are necessary,” Downs said in a statement.

Himsel, the NACS superintendent, cautioned families from expecting similar letters in the future.

“Going forward,” he wrote, “we will not inform the collective of positive cases, rather we will inform only those directly involved in a particular case.”

asloboda@jg.net