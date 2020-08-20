SACS to allow virtual out-of-district students

Middle and high school students living outside Southwest Allen County Schools can now become a SACS student – all they need is a computer and an internet connection.

The eSACS Virtual Secondary School, which launched last week with more than 270 district students, seeks to add 144 out-of-district students in grades 6 through 11, administrators announced Wednesday.

“Historically, Southwest Allen has had to have closed borders because we have buildings that are close to full,” Superintendent Phil Downs said during a news conference outside the district administration building near Homestead High School. “We are now at a point with our e-learning school that we are going to be able to open it up to students from across the state.”

An enrollment deadline was not established Wednesday, but officials expect it will close in about two weeks.

SACS will receive state tuition dollars for the out-of-district students, but there is no extra enrollment cost to students, although they must provide their own technology, Downs said.

The virtual school is not accepting out-of-district high school seniors this year because their need to graduate complicates matters, Downs said.

“Rather than be a hindrance to them, it's best that they deal with their home schools,” he said. “That's their best chance to graduate.”

A complete Core 40 curriculum is offered to high school students, and a core class curriculum – language arts, math, science, social studies – is offered to middle schoolers along with optional Latin classes for seventh and eighth graders.

SACS based its virtual school on research of successful models at Arizona State University and Purdue Global.

Downs stressed eSACS is different than previous remote learning.

“What we've done in the past was really to help keep us moving forward during closures, and it was designed to maintain momentum of what was happening in the classroom,” Downs said.

“This is a totally separate way of doing education. You could theoretically start as a freshman and do online virtual eSACS school all the way to your diploma without ever setting foot in Homestead High School.”

The virtual school provides students more flexibility compared to the district's real-time, at-home-learning option, which lets students participate in classes via videoconferencing. Students receive the week's eSACS assignments on Mondays and have until 11:59 p.m. each Friday to submit their work.

Students communicate with their teachers through the learning management system and weekly office hours.

Administrators said the virtual school could be especially appealing to students with family considerations or students pursuing interests requiring extensive travel.

“There are always students in our community and in our state whose needs aren't being met with a traditional education,” Homestead Principal Park Ginder said.

The school board fully supports the administrative team and educators who made eSACS possible, board President Tom Rhoades said. The board on Tuesday approved the policy change that makes out-of-district enrollment possible. “It's exciting to be able to offer what we've come to know and expect as educational excellence from Southwest Allen County Schools to other students and families who may not live in our district,” Rhoades said.

