Dwenger, Luers report positive tests

Both Catholic high schools in Fort Wayne had a student test positive for COVID-19, and one school is preparing to switch to a blended learning format Monday, an official with the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend said Thursday.

The positive tests prompted deep cleans of Bishop Dwenger and Bishop Luers high schools as well as the need to quarantine students, said Joseph Brettnacher, superintendent of Catholic Schools.

Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The parochial school system is not providing the number of cases at any school, Brettnacher said, noting the need for confidentiality.

The Allen County Department of Health is not releasing school-related coronavirus cases for similar reasons.

“Due to privacy laws, we do not release specific information on the location of cases unless there is an immediate public health need to make mass notification,” health department spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said. “We do work closely with schools and other entities in the county to address any potential outbreaks in their facilities.”

Administrators at Luers and Dwenger followed guidance from the health department for the deep clean, Brettnacher said.

“We are thankful for the expedient manner in which our staff and those we coordinate with have acted to ensure the health and safety of all involved,” he said in an email.

Luers will continue offering in-person classes with a virtual option, Brettnacher said.

Dwenger, however, will shift to a blended model, he said. Half of the students will come to school twice a week while the rest attend virtually at home. The north-side school hopes to avoid a virtual-only setup by switching to this format, according to a letter to families.

“[This mode] provides more spacing in our classrooms, hallways, and cafeterias,” the letter states, noting all students will learn remotely on Fridays so the building can be thoroughly cleaned.

Brettnacher said multiple factors – including absenteeism and local and state COVID-19 data – are considered when determining which mode of instruction to use at the Catholic schools. Leaders also seek guidance from local and state health departments, Catholic Schools Office and internal groups, he added.

Also Thursday, Warsaw Community Schools announced a student at Warsaw Community High School was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was last in school while contagious on Wednesday.

Those in close contact with the infected student have been notified by the Kosciusko County Health Department and have been directed to quarantine, according to a news release. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of the infected person for at least 15 minutes.

“As a reminder, always keep your child home if they are ill for any reason,” the Warsaw release said. “Also, please remember that students who are awaiting test results are not allowed to attend school.”

