Schools receive grants for tech

More than $4.2 million in grants will support efforts to equip students with internet access and computers in about a dozen northeast Indiana districts, including Fort Wayne Community Schools and East Allen County Schools, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.

Statewide, the Governor's Emergency Education Relief grant allocations totaled $61 million, including about $50 million for 184 traditional school districts representing 1,366 schools, 64 public charter schools and 124 non-public schools, according to a news release.

GEER was established by the federal coronavirus relief bill. Representatives from three state agencies reviewed the 257 applications.

The grants will pay for at least 68,689 student devices, almost 2,900 teacher devices and more than 85,800 internet access solutions, the release said.

“Indiana's students, parents and teachers have worked hard to adapt to the challenges COVID-19 has brought to education,” Holcomb said in a statement. “These emergency funds will enable Hoosier students to be more successful with remote learning. Some families will now worry less about internet connectivity, more students will have access to the technology needed at home, and more educators will have the necessary devices to teach remotely.”

More than 30% of FWCS households – about 6,000 – didn't have internet access last spring, a hurdle the district faced as it fully implemented one-to-one technology this academic year, the school board learned in April.

FWCS this summer purchased 9,000 cellular hotspots for students without internet, a $1.3 million investment the district hoped would be supported by the competitive grant. The MiFi devices also come with an additional monthly service cost of $148,410.

EACS had similar plans, but along with buying MiFi devices, the district planned to invest in outdoor access points for areas with concentrated need, officials told the school board in July.

The state awarded the remaining $11 million to a dozen colleges to support specialized training to help families, students with special needs and English learners as well as to provide social-emotional learning resources during remote learning, the release said.

“The initiatives are designed to directly assist K-12 teachers, including targeted professional development opportunities for eLearning, curated curriculum content, and technical assistance in implementing online curriculum,” the release said, adding the resources will be available at no cost to Indiana K-12 teachers.

