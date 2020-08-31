Big plans for Columbia City's studio

Jordan Glaza had a tradition to uphold shortly after taking over the radio program at Columbia City High School. The station, WJHS 91.5 FM The Eagle, was due for its license renewal with the FCC.

He can rest easier as students settle into their studio at the new high school. The Federal Communications Commission recently granted the license renewal, he said.

“It's a huge relief to be honest,” Glaza said.

The new Columbia City High School, which voters supported in 2015, opened this academic year.

Glaza, who also teaches TV, is working to rebuild the radio program, which was granted its license in December 1986 and has a signal with a 40-mile radius.

Many students were unaware the school had a film and audio studio when Glaza began teaching last year, he said, noting he will teach about 70 students in four radio classes this semester.

Glaza envisions using the new broadcast and film studios in traditional ways, but he said he also has big plans for students to be mobile.

“It is amazing how far technology has come just in the last few years,” Glaza said, adding students have worked exclusively on their YouTube channels during an after-school club.

But, he said, clearing out the old Columbia City High School gave him appreciation for the students it served. A cabinet full of TV remotes and notes on lined paper were among the items he found.

“It made you really realize this building has served generations,” Glaza said.

Grace

• Grace College is launching a sustainable agriculture degree this fall. Go to www.grace.edu/major/sustainable-agriculture-major for more information or contact Tobe Forshtay at tobe.forshtay@grace.edu or 574-527-8855 with questions.

Grants

• Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School of Fort Wayne is one of three Indiana elementary schools that received a grant from the American Heart Association to implement health and wellness activities. P.E. teacher Michelle Stronczek plans to buy outdoor equipment including an outdoor pull-up bar.

• The TRIO Student Support Services program at Purdue University Fort Wayne has received $1.3 million in funding for the next five years through the U.S. Department of Education. TRIO SSS is designed to provide academic and other services, including peer mentoring and financial coaching, to income-eligible, first-generation or students with disabilities in an effort to increase student retention and graduation rates. Purdue Fort Wayne's program has served students since 2010.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech's Office for Student Success and the online education company StraighterLine Inc. have collaborated to create the Indiana Tech Readiness Academy, a program that will help adult and online students within the university's College of Professional Studies be more prepared for the college environment. The program launched July 26. The academy will provide two basic classes – in English and math – to all new CPS students with less than 30 earned transfer credits who have not tested out of the courses. Students will have 12 weeks to complete both courses at no cost.

Ivy Tech

• About 65% of Ivy Tech Community College's fall 2020 courses are eight-week classes. The college began offering more eight-week courses over the traditional 16-week format two years ago. Ivy Tech has seen increased passing grades and lower drop rates for students taking eight-week classes compared to a 16-week format, with nearly 70% of students taking at least one 8-week course. Fall classes began Aug. 24.

PFW

• Purdue Fort Wayne received national accreditation for its graduate program in speech-language pathology. The accreditation is good for five years. The first class in the program is being offered for fall semester.

Recognition

• The Indiana Department of Education announced the recipients of Indiana's inaugural Purple Star school designation include Bellmont High School of North Adams Community Schools and Avilla Elementary School, East Noble High School, East Noble Middle School, North Side Elementary School, Rome City Elementary of East Noble Schools. The designation honors schools displaying a significant commitment to service members, veterans, students and families connected to the nation's military.

• Alyssa Hinderer and Peter Marcuccilli of Fort Wayne graduated from Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. They spent a week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. Space Camp operates year-round in Huntsville, Alabama.

Saint Francis

• Craig Teetsel began serving as vice president for finance Aug. 24. A Fort Wayne native, he has been with the University of Saint Francis since 2011 in roles including controller and director of financial reporting.

Scholarships

• The Fort Wayne Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute awarded $1,000 scholarships to Keith Suttle Jr., a Northrop High School graduate; Josie Hipskind, a Leo Junior-Senior High School graduate; and Ashley Ombati, a Northrop High School graduate.

• T-E INCORPORATED, a contracting/engineering firm, awarded a scholarship for fall 2020 to Mitchell Geller, a junior biology major at Trine University.

Tutors

• Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's free AskRose homework helpline is available to help middle and high school students needing help with math and science problems. Tutors are available from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Call 877-275-7673 or go to AskRose.org. Additional afternoon hours may be available, depending upon tutors' availability; these possibilities will be announced on the program's website. About 30 tutors are available each night.

