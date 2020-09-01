EACS to pay more to attract substitutes

Substitute teachers in East Allen County Schools are poised to get a raise next week.

The school board tonight will consider paying substitute teachers up to $10 more per day to remain competitive, a week after Fort Wayne Community Schools boosted its rates.

“Over the last several years, it has become increasingly more difficult to find and retain quality substitute teachers,” according to information Human Resources Director Tina Grady prepared for the board. “This has resulted in many days where there were not enough substitute teachers to fill the vacancies.”

It's a common struggle, said Joshua Wenning, executive director of Region 8 Education Service Center of Northeast Indiana. The regional cooperative operates a substitute teacher management system.

“Most districts have a shortage of substitutes, even in non-pandemic years, and this year is no different,” Wenning said by email.

But, he added, the pandemic hasn't exacerbated the problem.

“We are not seeing any significant changes from previous years as it relates to sub services,” Wenning said shortly after the Allen County districts began the 2020-21 year. “We are seeing new subs registering in the system while a few have decided either not to sub this year or to make themselves unavailable for now.”

East Allen's proposed daily rates are $90 for substitutes with a high school diploma, a $5 increase; $100 for those with at least 60 college credits, a $10 increase; and $110 for retired EACS teachers, a $10 increase.

If approved, the rates would take effect Sept. 8, marking the second adjustment in substitute teacher pay this year. The current daily rates – $85 to $100 – took effect Jan. 1, replacing rates ranging from $80 to $90.

The new daily rates at FWCS include $110 for substitutes with 60 credit hours and $115 for those with at least a bachelor's degree. The previous minimum daily rate was $95.

The new long-term rate for FWCS substitutes without a teaching license is $150.

“We're always in need of substitutes,” FWCS Chief Operations Officer Charles Cammack Jr. told the board last week.

In Indiana, substitute teachers must be 18, have a high school diploma and meet any additional criteria the school district requires, Wenning said. Individuals may apply for their substitute license through the Indiana Department of Education at www.doe.in.gov/licensing/substitute-permits.

asloboda@jg.net