Questa helps pay college tuitions

Indiana Tech student Shawn Witchey doubted he could make his tuition payments this year. He credits the Questa Education Foundation for enabling him to continue his studies.

Witchey is benefiting from the organization's new Emerging Scholars Initiative for those financially affected by COVID-19, according to a Questa news release.

Questa, which accepted more than 80 students through its Traditional Scholars Program, made funding available for 18 additional students for the 2020-21 year, the release said.

The scholarships have all been distributed.

“The pandemic left most of my family without a job or with decreased hours,” Witchey said in a statement. “Without the Questa Scholars Program, I wouldn't be able to make my tuition payments this year because of decreased hours at work due to the pandemic.”

Applicants' financial need, academic standing and recommendations from Questa's partner schools were considered when awarding the forgivable loans, the release said.

“Of the currently accepted scholars,” the release said, “32 are pursuing health care or education fields that are desperately needed in our region as we fight COVID-19, including elementary education, special education, nursing, pre-medicine and pre-physician assistant degrees.”

