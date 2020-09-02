FWCS leader conducts virtual Q&A

Superintendent Mark Daniel typically wants to resolve beginning-of-the-year issues by Labor Day, but he doesn't expect that will happen this fall for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

“We are still going to be ironing out things, I think, for another two to three weeks at least,” Daniel told a Facebook Live audience Tuesday night. “But that is our goal. Our goal is to really have this down in the next several weeks.”

FWCS began the academic year Aug. 13.

The 30,000-student district promoted Tuesday's virtual event as a chat with Daniel, who would provide an update on the year and answer questions. He was joined by four FWCS administrators and addressed topics including technology, masks, sports, teachers and remote learning.

FWCS marked an important milestone last week – the deadline for students to change their instructional preference, Daniel said.

Overall, 36% of students picked the remote learning option, Daniel said. Remote participation is greatest at the high school level at 40%, he said, whereas 33.5% of elementary and 38% of middle school students selected that format.

FWCS established a deadline so it could finalize staffing, Daniel said. It's difficult to teach both in-person and remote students, he said, and it is important educators maintain a balance between work and home.

“We have to respect their wellness,” Daniel said.

Families needing to switch formats should contact their child's principal, Daniel said. He warned parents the district likely will be more lenient about moves from in-person to remote learning because that helps facilitate safe distancing.

He stressed there are no plans to suspend in-person classes, but he said the district must prepare for that possibility. “We want students in school,” Daniel said. “That is our priority.”

Beginning next week, however, all students will participate remotely on Wednesdays this month so educators can have four full days of professional learning.

“This time is going to be so valuable so that as we continue to move forward through this school year we'll get better and better at this,” said D. Faye Williams-Robbins, chief of student, family and community engagement.

A viewer thanked FWCS for the in-service days in the Facebook Live comments.

“As a teacher, I appreciate the professional time to become a stronger remote teacher,” the user wrote. “I also appreciate being an in-person teacher! I feel stronger about my educational guidance when wearing only one hat!”

One person asked Daniel about whether there is a plan for middle and high school students to return full time to the classroom. The in-person option for those students was a blended model, meaning they spend part of the week learning remotely. The setup contributes to social distancing at those schools.

“We have to get through the pandemic before that's an option,” Daniel said. “Let's just cross our fingers and hope the pandemic truly starts to wane.”

Daniel encouraged community members to contact the district with questions or concerns through its Let's Talk service.

“Hopefully, we'll have an ever-improving year,” he said before signing off. “I know we will.”

