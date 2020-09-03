FWCS seeks to fill pre-K seats

Fort Wayne Community Schools reserved 99 spaces for children in the state's preschool program, but only five 4-year-olds have claimed a spot, according to district totals Wednesday.

The low participation reflects a statewide trend. On My Way Pre-K enrollment totaled 1,292 statewide as of Tuesday. That's less than half of last year's 3,500 participants – a milestone reached by October, a spokeswoman for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said.

Allen County's enrollment is 45 children compared with 222 last year, according to the state.

On My Way Pre-K offers free, high-quality education to children from low-income families, who must meet eligibility requirements. Students must have turned 4 by Aug. 1, and they must be starting kindergarten in the 2021-22 year.

“We don't want these seats to go unused,” state agency spokeswoman Marni Lemons said. “We want to get your kid in and ready for kindergarten.”

Uncertainty and fear tied to the coronavirus pandemic haven't helped, Lemons said. “COVID has really impacted our enrollment in On My Way Pre-K,” she said.

It's understandable parents are concerned about their child's health, Lemons said, but she noted early education providers are following safety recommendations addressing drop-off and pickup procedures, cleaning, social distancing, health screenings, personal protective equipment, personal hygiene and fever- and symptom-free policies.

FWCS has On My Way Pre-K openings at all locations except Levan Scott Academy, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

The nearly 100 On My Way Pre-K spots are among 740 total pre-K spaces at FWCS, Stockman said. Overall, she said, FWCS has filled 62% of all the seats with 461 students.

On My Way Pre-K students don't have to live in the FWCS school boundary to attend, but residential requirements apply for the pre-K spots funded through federal Title I dollars, Stockman said. Not every elementary school has Title I pre-K openings, she added.

Like the K-12 student body, some FWCS preschool students are learning remotely, Stockman said, but that's not an option for students who apply through On My Way Pre-K.

Preschool students learning remotely shouldn't expect to get a district-provided laptop or tablet, Stockman said.

“Schools provide learning materials,” Stockman said, “and teachers check in with the students and their parents.”

