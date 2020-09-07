Exchange program looks to host families

Families wanting to host a foreign exchange student have missed the deadline to fulfill that desire this year, but they don't have to wait to sign up for next year.

International Cultural Exchange Services is already recruiting and matching families and students for August 2021 because many students delayed their exchanges, new local coordinator Ginger Romero said.

“ICES has been one of the most active exchange agencies in the country, despite the pandemic,” Romero said by email. “We are working to give these students the opportunity to experience American culture, and for some of these students, it is their last chance to have this opportunity, for various reasons.”

Host families provide room, board and parental guidance to the students, who have their own health insurance and spending money for personal expenses, according to a news release. Students participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores, the release added.

Romero – a lifelong Hoosier who was an exchange student in high school – is available to support students and host families throughout the experience, the release said.

She will work with families and schools in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area.

“I'm excited to work with exchange students because I love learning about other cultures, while getting to introduce mine to others,” Romero said. “I look forward to paying forward the amazing experiences I was granted as a teen by working with exchange students.”

For information about hosting or working with ICES contact Romero at gromero@icesusa.org.

Events

• The Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education and Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne are inviting northeast Indiana educators and community partners to learn more about NEI FAME during a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. Sept. 16. Attendees will learn about how NEI FAME connects area students with employer partners. Sponsors provide selected students with a paid work experience working part-time while attending classes. RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/NEIFAME or contact Kimberly Waugh at kwaugh7@ivytech.edu.

• Trine University will host a reimagined career fair, Tailgating for Talent, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 in its MTI Center parking lot. Employers are encouraged to park branded vehicles and show off equipment and products to demonstrate how students' skills can be put to work. The cost for employers is $250, which includes a company description in the Employer Virtual Booklet. Register by Sept. 15 at bit.ly/TrineFairFA2020 to be in the booklet. The tailgate will move inside the MTI Center in the event of inclement weather. For more information, contact Terry Johnson at 260-665-4123 or johnsont@trine.edu, or Jason Watson at 260-665-4279 or watsonj@trine.edu.

Grant

• The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting applications for the 2020-21 School and Community Partnership Grant until Sept. 18. These grants are designed to bring together K-12 schools, postsecondary institutions, employers and community organizations to plan and implement supportive efforts for students of all ages to complete education and training beyond high school. For more information, go to https://learnmoreindiana.org/scholars/alumni-partners.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech is an approved education provider for Indiana's Workforce Ready Grant, which is part of the state's Next Level Jobs program. Qualifying students can have the entire cost of an undergraduate certificate from Indiana Tech covered by the grant. Students can choose from programs including accounting, construction management, marketing, health care administration and organizational leadership. For more information, go to indianatech.edu/CERTIFICATES or contact the Warrior Information Network at 888-832-4742 or cps@indianatech.edu.

Manchester

• Maegan Pollonais was promoted to director of student diversity and inclusion at Manchester University.

• W. Thomas Smith was named dean of pharmacy and health sciences at Manchester. In his expanded role, Smith – who was appointed dean of pharmacy programs in 2017 – will serve as dean for all programs on the Fort Wayne campus and for the exercise science and athletic training programs on the North Manchester campus.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis will host a virtual site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associate of Science in Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The public may virtually meet with the site visit team and share comments about the program from 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. Sept. 23. Contact Steve McMasters at 260-399-7700, ext. 8515, to register and receive the meeting link.

• The Jesters performing arts program of Saint Francis is accepting registrations for the fall program, which will be held virtually beginning Saturday. People with intellectual/developmental disabilities, ages 8 and older, may register. The fee is $50. To request registration or scholarship forms, contact Molly McGowan at mmcgowan@sf.edu or 260-399-8064. For more information about Jesters, contact Allison Ballard at allis2b@yahoo.com.

Scholarships, recognition

• Shambaugh and Son L.P. announced Joel Deininger, Timothy Harold and Anna Jamicich of Purdue University West Lafayette and Matt Pickens, Jonas Smith, Zachary Harris, Andrew Harris, Nicholas Wamsley and David Aurich of Purdue Fort Wayne received the Legacy Scholarship. The scholarship program was created by retired CEO Mark Shambaugh and his wife, Sandie, to support students enrolled in the Purdue University system and are relatives of Shambaugh & Son employees and retirees, or students who have worked as a Shambaugh & Son intern.

• The Society for Science & the Public announced Shelly Kennedy, a sixth grade teacher at DeKalb Middle School, is one of its 2020-21 advocates. These 66 teachers are dedicated to working with students from underrepresented groups and from low-income households by helping them develop projects that can be entered into science research competitions. Each advocate will receive a $3,000 stipend and an additional $2,000 to support students conducting research at home or in the classroom.

Trine

• Trine University was awarded a grant from Elevate Nexus. It will support the purchase of equipment and supplies for the Maker Space in Trine's engineering facilities expansion and the creation of seminars allowing entrepreneurs to share their insight and experience.

Warsaw

• Warsaw Area Career Center teacher and artist Andrea Miller completed a collaborative project with artist Amelia Toelke of Chatham, New York, that celebrates 100 years of women voting. They contributed to an exhibition titled “Underpin and Overcoat,” a public art installation in the form of oversized pin-back buttons scaled to fit buildings in Rochester, New York.

