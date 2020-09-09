The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:00 am

    School districts receive safety grants

    More than $600,000 in matching funds from state

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    More than $600,000 in matching safety grants awarded statewide will support schools in Allen County, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday.

    The agency administers the $19.4 million Secured School Safety Grant fund.

    About 45% of the local share will benefit public schools, with Fort Wayne Community Schools receiving $96,750; Northwest Allen County Schools receiving $79,450; East Allen County Schools receiving $55,440; and Southwest Allen County Schools receiving $50,000.

    Some recipients, including EACS, use the grant solely for school resource officers. Others, including FWCS, support multiple efforts with the funds.

    FWCS will spend $57,600 of its award on the school resource officer contract with the city of Fort Wayne. The remaining $39,150 is funding for Davis Corporate Training to complete threat assessments in 52 buildings, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

    “School safety is an ongoing priority, and we appreciate receiving these funds to help pay for (school resource officers) and threat assessments at each of our schools,” she said. “The assessment will help us identify any areas where the security of our buildings can be improved.”

    The funds will support all eligible, top-priority projects identified by 418 schools in their applications, according to a news release. Schools match the funds at a certain level – 25%, 50% or 100%, based on factors such as the district's average daily membership and project total.

    Eligible items include equipment and technology, active event warning systems and firearms training for teachers and staff, the release said.

    The General Assembly allocated $19 million to the grant fund for each of the past two years. The total amount of eligible requests submitted for fiscal year 2021 was $21.2 million.

    asloboda@jg.net

    Niki Kelly of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.

    Area school safety grants

    Adams County

    Adams Central Community Schools $21,500

    North Adams Community Schools $40,000

    Saint Joseph School $13,298.24

    South Adams Schools $30,000

    Allen County

    Ascension Lutheran School $23,200

    Bishop Dwenger High School $10,260

    Bishop Luers High School $16,800

    Blackhawk Christian Elementary $9,700

    Central Lutheran School $27,000

    Concordia High School $50,000

    East Allen County Schools $55,440

    Fort Wayne Community Schools $96,750

    Holy Cross Lutheran School, Fort Wayne $12,000

    International Leadership Schools $50,000

    Southwest Allen County Schools $50,000

    Northwest Allen County Schools $79,450

    Our Lady School $6,052

    Queen of Angels School $17,474

    Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic School $1,073

    Saint John The Baptist Catholic School $32,480.80

    Saint Vincent DePaul School $62,000

    St Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic School $19,285.95

    DeKalb County

    DeKalb Central United Schools $51,840

    DeKalb Eastern Community Schools $55,000

    Garrett-Keyser-Butler $29,750

    Hamilton Community Schools $21,600

    Lakewood Park Christian School $8,800

    Saint Joseph School $30,287.82

    Huntington County

    Huntington County Community Schools $13,100

    Kosciusko County

    Sacred Heart School $18,876.80

    Tippecanoe Valley Schools $100,000

    Warsaw Community Schools $100,000

    Wawasee Community Schools $75,000

    Noble County

    Central Noble Community Schools $74,000

    East Noble Schools $50,000

    West Noble Schools $88,399

    Steuben County

    MSD Steuben $31,773.60

    Wells County

    Bluffton-Harrison $35,565

    Northern Wells Community Schools $85,675.30

    Southern Wells Community Schools $45,000

    Whitley County

    Smith-Green Community Schools $35,000

    Whitko Community Schools $50,000

    Whitley County Consolidated Schools $95,323.55

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story