Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:00 am
School districts receive safety grants
More than $600,000 in matching funds from state
ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette
More than $600,000 in matching safety grants awarded statewide will support schools in Allen County, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday.
The agency administers the $19.4 million Secured School Safety Grant fund.
About 45% of the local share will benefit public schools, with Fort Wayne Community Schools receiving $96,750; Northwest Allen County Schools receiving $79,450; East Allen County Schools receiving $55,440; and Southwest Allen County Schools receiving $50,000.
Some recipients, including EACS, use the grant solely for school resource officers. Others, including FWCS, support multiple efforts with the funds.
FWCS will spend $57,600 of its award on the school resource officer contract with the city of Fort Wayne. The remaining $39,150 is funding for Davis Corporate Training to complete threat assessments in 52 buildings, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.
“School safety is an ongoing priority, and we appreciate receiving these funds to help pay for (school resource officers) and threat assessments at each of our schools,” she said. “The assessment will help us identify any areas where the security of our buildings can be improved.”
The funds will support all eligible, top-priority projects identified by 418 schools in their applications, according to a news release. Schools match the funds at a certain level – 25%, 50% or 100%, based on factors such as the district's average daily membership and project total.
Eligible items include equipment and technology, active event warning systems and firearms training for teachers and staff, the release said.
The General Assembly allocated $19 million to the grant fund for each of the past two years. The total amount of eligible requests submitted for fiscal year 2021 was $21.2 million.
asloboda@jg.net
Niki Kelly of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.
Area school safety grants
Adams County
Adams Central Community Schools $21,500
North Adams Community Schools $40,000
Saint Joseph School $13,298.24
South Adams Schools $30,000
Allen County
Ascension Lutheran School $23,200
Bishop Dwenger High School $10,260
Bishop Luers High School $16,800
Blackhawk Christian Elementary $9,700
Central Lutheran School $27,000
Concordia High School $50,000
East Allen County Schools $55,440
Fort Wayne Community Schools $96,750
Holy Cross Lutheran School, Fort Wayne $12,000
International Leadership Schools $50,000
Southwest Allen County Schools $50,000
Northwest Allen County Schools $79,450
Our Lady School $6,052
Queen of Angels School $17,474
Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic School $1,073
Saint John The Baptist Catholic School $32,480.80
Saint Vincent DePaul School $62,000
St Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic School $19,285.95
DeKalb County
DeKalb Central United Schools $51,840
DeKalb Eastern Community Schools $55,000
Garrett-Keyser-Butler $29,750
Hamilton Community Schools $21,600
Lakewood Park Christian School $8,800
Saint Joseph School $30,287.82
Huntington County
Huntington County Community Schools $13,100
Kosciusko County
Sacred Heart School $18,876.80
Tippecanoe Valley Schools $100,000
Warsaw Community Schools $100,000
Wawasee Community Schools $75,000
Noble County
Central Noble Community Schools $74,000
East Noble Schools $50,000
West Noble Schools $88,399
Steuben County
MSD Steuben $31,773.60
Wells County
Bluffton-Harrison $35,565
Northern Wells Community Schools $85,675.30
Southern Wells Community Schools $45,000
Whitley County
Smith-Green Community Schools $35,000
Whitko Community Schools $50,000
Whitley County Consolidated Schools $95,323.55
