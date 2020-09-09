School districts receive safety grants

More than $600,000 in matching safety grants awarded statewide will support schools in Allen County, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday.

The agency administers the $19.4 million Secured School Safety Grant fund.

About 45% of the local share will benefit public schools, with Fort Wayne Community Schools receiving $96,750; Northwest Allen County Schools receiving $79,450; East Allen County Schools receiving $55,440; and Southwest Allen County Schools receiving $50,000.

Some recipients, including EACS, use the grant solely for school resource officers. Others, including FWCS, support multiple efforts with the funds.

FWCS will spend $57,600 of its award on the school resource officer contract with the city of Fort Wayne. The remaining $39,150 is funding for Davis Corporate Training to complete threat assessments in 52 buildings, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

“School safety is an ongoing priority, and we appreciate receiving these funds to help pay for (school resource officers) and threat assessments at each of our schools,” she said. “The assessment will help us identify any areas where the security of our buildings can be improved.”

The funds will support all eligible, top-priority projects identified by 418 schools in their applications, according to a news release. Schools match the funds at a certain level – 25%, 50% or 100%, based on factors such as the district's average daily membership and project total.

Eligible items include equipment and technology, active event warning systems and firearms training for teachers and staff, the release said.

The General Assembly allocated $19 million to the grant fund for each of the past two years. The total amount of eligible requests submitted for fiscal year 2021 was $21.2 million.

Niki Kelly of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.