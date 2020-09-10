FWCS shifting teacher positions

Some Fort Wayne Community Schools students will have different teachers next week as the district adjusts staffing to alleviate workloads, Superintendent Mark Daniel said Wednesday in a letter to families.

Elementary school teachers will instruct either in-person or fully remote classes beginning Monday, ending the juggling of both tasks.

“When we asked teachers last week whether they wanted to continue working with blended classrooms or switch to fully in person or remote, the response was overwhelming,” Daniel said. “While teachers may have liked the idea of having a classroom with some students in person and some remote, it turned out to not be a practical or effective way to teach young students. This caused frustration for teachers, students and parents.”

About 33.5% of elementary school students selected the remote learning option compared with 38% of middle school and 40% of high school students, Daniel said in a virtual forum last week.

FWCS will have 125 remote elementary school teachers, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. Previously, she said, the majority of elementary teachers taught in-person and remote students.

Stockman estimated the district has about 900 elementary school teachers.

The number of students affected by the staffing changes was not immediately available Wednesday. Daniel described the amount as “some.”

Remote learners should get a call from their new teacher this week, Daniel said. These teachers will be dedicated to a virtual classroom of students, he said, so they will have more time engaging students online.

In-person class rosters will be adjusted to free up teachers for remote instruction, Daniel said.

Families will learn this week about any changes to their child's teacher or classroom.

“We understand this is a disruption,” Daniel said. “However, we believe students will adjust quickly to the new arrangements, and students, parents and teachers will find the new set-up to be much more effective for teaching and learning.”

There are no notable changes at the middle and high schools, Stockman said.

