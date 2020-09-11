Citing energy, Smith backs FWCS opponent

Fort Wayne Community Schools board member Tom Smith has a message for District 3 voters as they decide between him and William Critell on the November ballot – “Vote for Bill.”

Since filing for re-election last month, Smith has realized a second term isn't best for him or the district, he said Thursday.

“I decided it's going to take somebody who has a lot more energy than I do to continue on over the next four years,” said Smith, who turns 78 in January.

Smith, who previously served as a Fort Wayne city councilman, was elected to the school board in 2016. He represents the near-northeast and near-southeast sides of downtown to just south of Trier Road.

Smith expects the FWCS post will become more demanding as the coronavirus pandemic continues. He also dislikes having to participate in some meetings, including an executive session Wednesday, virtually.

“I don't like Zooming,” Smith said. “I still prefer meeting in person.”

He is confident Critell is a capable successor.

Critell recently retired from FWCS after 43 years, most recently as principal of St. Joseph Central Elementary School.

“He knows what he's doing,” Smith said. “I think that's what's best for the school system.”

Smith said he plans to resign at the end of his term that ends Dec. 31, should voters re-elect him in November.

