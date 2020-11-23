Students donate to homeless women

When preschool teacher Sharen Gall wanted to instill the importance of giving in her students, she turned to footwear.

Specifically, flip-flops.

The Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton School educator had a hunch a class donation to the St. Joseph Missions Women's Shelter would carry more weight with the children if they contributed items they could relate to, according to a news release.

Gall told her students not everyone is fortunate to have a pair of flip-flops, and they could help homeless women by donating a pair that could be used as shower shoes or casual footwear, the release said.

The preschoolers collected more than 200 pairs and have moved to collect washcloths and dishcloths, the release said.

Their efforts even inspired schoolwide collections. Each grade is gathering items for St. Joseph Missions, the release added.

“I believe teaching a child the concept of charity from an early age is an invaluable gift that lasts a lifetime, and that helping our children experience the joy that comes from giving to others is an integral part of our faith,” Gall said in a statement.

The women's shelter on Lake Avenue hasn't opened yet. That's targeted for March, Susan Byers of St. Joseph Missions wrote in a recent letter to the editor.

For more information, go to www.stjosephmissions.org, email info@stjosephmissions.org or call 260-200-3774.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College will host a virtual express enrollment week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 to 4. Prospective students may complete their enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes starting Jan. 19. Participants must RSVP at ivytech.edu/eeday.

• Ivy Tech graduates in business administration may transfer directly into 11 business majors offered by Ball State University's Miller College of Business under a guaranteed admission agreement. Students previously could directly transfer into two business majors.

PFW

• Purdue University Fort Wayne promoted Allyson Mills to associate vice chancellor for financial and administrative affairs. She previously served in this capacity on an interim basis.

Questa

• Questa Education Foundation announced a new partnership with Taylor University. Questa scholars who attend and graduate from Taylor will receive 25% in loan forgiveness on their Questa loan in addition to 50% forgiveness if they live and work in northeast Indiana for five years after graduation. The new partnership and forgiveness benefit will apply to new Questa scholars starting at and returning to Taylor in fall 2021.

Saint Francis

• University of Saint Francis senior Naomi Vanderleest was named Outstanding Student Teacher by the Art Education Association of Indiana. Vanderleest, an art education major, is the second consecutive Saint Francis student to earn the award. She was nominated by Katherine Danko-McGhee, the university's art education program director.

• Nursing students Katherine Fernandez, Rachel Riley and Amber Wagley were selected for the Class of 2022 Indiana Area Health Education Centers Scholars program.

Scholarships

• Grace College alumna Karly Poyner received the Doctoral Studies Scholarship at the University of Memphis to pursue her Ph.D. in communication studies. She is a Winona Lake native.

• The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, in collaboration with the Greater Fort Wayne Aviation Museum, is seeking applicants for the 2021 Fort Wayne International Airport Aviation Scholarship. Applications are available on the Fort Wayne International Airport website under the Airport Authority tab. They must be received or postmarked by Feb. 26. Contact Katie Robinson at 260-446-3422 or krobinson@fwairport.com with questions.

Trine

• Danny Powell, assistant professor in Trine University's Ketner School of Business and coach of the university's women's triathlon team, collaborated with Jon Metz, head triathlon coach of Daemen College in New York, on the new edition of “Shared Vision: Building team success in highly competitive environments.” The book focuses on helping leaders create and articulate a vision that ignites passion, inspires the best of constituents and encourages others to join in achieving organizational goals.

• Gary Greene Jr., associate professor in Trine's Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, co-authored “Design of a Grade Beam to Resist Torsion due to Wind Loading on CMU Wall” with Mark Hartmann, a practicing design engineer based in Fort Worth, Texas. The paper is one of 11 design examples that make up Special Publication (SP) 344, titled, “Examples for the Design of Reinforced and Prestressed Concrete Members Under Torsion.” The American Concrete Institute released the publication in October.

• Two Trine staff members accepted new roles within the Office of Student Services. Jennifer LaRose will add the director of housing operations role to her current responsibilities as director of event services. Angie Booth accepted the director of residential life position.

Warsaw

• Leesburg Elementary School has expanded its dual language immersion program to second grade. It was previously limited to kindergarten and first grade and helps students grow in Spanish and English fluency.

Whitley

• Columbia City High School has launched six State Earn and Learn programs, the most SEALs for one school or education provider in the state. The programs are in advanced manufacturing, welding, fire and rescue, health science, education professions and emergency medical services. SEAL programs are state-certified through the Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship, which is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Next Level Agenda. Each program includes employer partners, providing internship and summer employment opportunities. Students also earn industry-recognized credentials.

