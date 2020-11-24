FWCS approves work at 4 schools

Fort Wayne Community Schools board member Steve Corona liked what he saw as he prepared to vote Monday on a construction contract for renovations at Waynedale Elementary School.

Of the five bids, four ranged from $4.9 million to $5.1 million. The outlier was a $5.5 million offer.

“Four of them were very, very competitive,” Corona said. “That's always good to see, when we've got our local firms really going hard and sharpening that pencil on their number.”

Along with work at Waynedale, the board unanimously approved contracts for projects at Lindley Elementary School, Northrop High School and Wayne High School.

Different contractors are handling each project.

Hamilton Hunter Builders won the Waynedale project with a bid of $4,948,400. Plans address architectural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical elements.

Similar renovations will be conducted at Lindley for $5,032,000 by Schenkel Construction, the lowest of five bidders.

Both renovation projects are supported by the 2016 referendum and FWCS nutrition services funds.

Construction will be done in phases and is expected to be completed summer 2022.

The 2016 referendum also will support about $1 million in Northrop site improvements addressing concrete walkways, storm drainage, fencing, accessibility and a stadium entrance.

Schenkel Construction was the lowest of three bidders for the work, which will begin at the end of the school year and should be finished by July 30.

Improvements at Wayne's stadium will follow the same timeline. That facility needs sealant repairs, waterproofing and new handrails, among other work totaling almost $600,000.

The contract with Buckeye Construction & Restoration – the lowest of six bidders – is supported by the 2020 referendum.

