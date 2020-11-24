Virtual learning extended for SACS middle-, high-schoolers

Superintendent Phil Downs had a message for middle and high school students Tuesday – don't come back to classrooms for the rest of 2020.

The Southwest Allen County Schools secondary students have been learning virtually since Nov. 11 and initially expected to resume in-person lessons Monday. The district now intends to welcome them back to campus Jan. 5, although extra-curricular and co-curricular activities will continue as scheduled, Downs said in a letter to families.

The district's six elementary schools will remain open with no proposed changes for grades K-5 or special needs students, Downs added.

Staffing is driving the decision to keep Homestead High School, Summit Middle School and Woodside Middle School closed for the 12 school days between Thanksgiving and winter breaks, Downs said. Thanksgiving break begins today.

"The reality is we need teachers to teach, and the numbers of isolations and quarantines, combined with the lack of substitutes available, continue to impede our ability to staff classrooms," Downs said in a statement.

Since classes began Aug. 12, more than 400 of the district's 1,000-plus employees have been affected by the coronavirus, although only 47 have tested positive with COVID-19, Downs said.

Quarantines and child care issues are interfering with employees' ability to work, he added.

SACS can't rely on substitutes to fill the gaps.

At this time last year, Downs said, the district had about 150 to 200 active substitute teachers available to help at various grade levels. That list has dwindled to 51, he said.

"While some have been personally affected by COVID-19," Downs said, "many decided not teach this year resulting in our inability to staff classrooms during the pandemic."

The transportation and food services departments face similar situations, Downs added.

The state's school virus dashboard shows SACS has at least 42 student cases, at least six teacher cases and at least five staff cases. Exact totals are unknown because some data is suppressed.

Downs noted most COVID-19 cases affecting students and staff stemmed from outside the schools. District leaders hope the community spread will decrease in upcoming weeks, resulting in fewer ill or quarantined employees, he said.

"Please help in this regard by continuing to practice the three critical behaviors to prevent the spread of the virus," Downs said. "Wear a mask, maintain 6 feet of social distance and practice hand hygiene."

