FWCS board to meet candidates

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board has five candidates to choose from for its looming District 3 vacancy – a greater selection than voters had last month.

The board, which returned to virtual meetings last week, plans to interview the applicants over Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. To watch the interviews, contact Angela Filler, clerk of the board, at 260-467-2025 to request a link, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said Monday.

Applicants include Bill Critell, who campaigned for the four-year term but narrowly lost to incumbent Tom Smith. Smith, 77, filed for reelection but decided after the August filing deadline that a second term isn't best for him or District 3. He cited a lack of energy and a dislike of virtual meetings, which the board has relied on during the pandemic.

Smith encouraged voters to choose Critell, a retired FWCS principal, and he vowed to resign at the end of his current term regardless of the election results. He made good on that promise during the Nov. 9 board meeting, announcing his resignation effective Jan. 1.

Critell now faces competition from Casey Claypool, Sheri Rouse, Julia Smith and Noah Smith to serve an area that covers from the near-northeast and near-southeast sides of downtown to just south of Trier Road. Along with being a registered voter, applicants had to be 21 or older and a District 3 resident for at least a year.

The board expects to select an appointee by its Dec. 14 meeting.

Two of the seven current board members joined by this process. The board appointed Maria Norman to fill Mark GiaQuinta's at-large seat in 2017; she was elected to a full term in 2018. After Jordan Lebamoff died this year, the board selected Rohli Booker to serve out his District 4 term, which ends in 2022.

Board members earn $2,000 annual compensation plus stipends for meetings attended.

