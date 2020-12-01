Students returning to school at FWCS

Some Fort Wayne Community Schools classrooms temporarily shuttered because of staff shortages are expected to reopen today as planned.

The district told elementary and middle school students to stay home two days last week and Monday because a severe staff shortage in the transportation office affected FWCS' ability to safely operate buses.

A separate but similar staffing issue – employee illnesses and quarantines – prompted high schools to switch to remote lessons earlier. That adjustment let FWCS assign its limited number of substitute teachers to elementary and middle schools. High school classes will remain remote through at least Friday, the district said.

Many of the transportation absences were due to coronavirus illness or quarantine, and enough employees returned to work Monday to resume in-person classes today, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

District leaders have said throughout the pandemic that in-person learning is best for students, so officials wanted the shift to remote learning to be as short as possible for the elementary and middle schoolers, Stockman said.

Thanksgiving break helped with that goal, causing students to miss only three days of in-person instruction instead of five, she added.

The district's decision to reopen elementary and middle schools today was unrelated to the holiday, Stockman said.

National and state officials urged people to stay home and limit Thanksgiving celebrations to immediate family, fearing coronavirus surges.

The coronavirus has infected at least 244 children and adults within FWCS, including at least 126 students, according to the state's school virus dashboard. Last week, FWCS had at least 216 cases, including at least 105 affecting students. Exact totals are unknown because the dashboard suppresses specifics when cases total less than five. The dashboard is updated at noon Mondays and reflects data as of the previous Friday.

Of the eight FWCS schools with at least six student cases, half are high schools. Northrop has 20 student cases, Snider has 19, South Side has 18 and Wayne has 11, the dashboard shows. North Side has fewer than five.

Families should expect further information about high school classes soon.

“After reviewing local case numbers, we will make a decision on high schools later this week,” FWCS said Monday in a statement.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Mark Daniel, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 18, continues to work remotely, Stockman said.

She noted the district canceled today's monthly Facebook Live update with Daniel because he isn't feeling well.

asloboda@jg.net