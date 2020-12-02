FWCS high schoolers won't return to class until next semester

Fort Wayne Community Schools' oldest students won't return to classrooms in 2020.

The district plans to welcome high schoolers back to buildings when second semester begins Jan. 4, depending on local coronavirus trends, Superintendent Mark Daniel said in a letter to families Wednesday.

Daniel encouraged parents to contact their child's teachers or principal if they are struggling with remote learning.

"They are there to help," Daniel said. "Thank you for your continued patience and flexibility."

High schools shifted to remote-only lessons Nov. 23 in response to staffing challenges caused by illnesses and quarantines.

"We have found that with high school students working remotely, we are better able to cover elementary and middle school staff vacancies with substitutes," Daniel said.

Elementary and middle school students returned to buildings Tuesday following three days of remote learning prompted by staffing shortages in the transportation department. They will continue with their current learning setup for the rest of the semester, Daniel said.

Meanwhile, he said, high school students will log into classes through Dec. 17. Teachers will share further information about any testing or end-of-semester projects, he added.

Families may pick up weekly meal kits for high school students from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15 at any high school. Families already registered for remote meals should continue to get their meal kits at the school where they signed up.

