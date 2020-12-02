SACS set to unveil Homestead plans

The Southwest Allen County Schools board glimpsed Tuesday images of the future Homestead High School, and the public will soon get its chance, too.

District leaders and others responsible for Homestead's $169 million makeover will share an update about the project – along with renderings of planned additions – during a news conference at 1:30 p.m. today.

If school board President Tom Rhoades' reaction is any indication, the broader SACS community should like what it sees.

“Very impressive,” Rhoades said.

The Homestead High School Additions and Renovations Project is a four-year effort that will transform the 50-year-old school into an essentially new building on its existing campus at Homestead and Aboite Center roads.

Work is being done in five phases, and bidding is underway for the second phase, which includes additions for the performing arts programs and athletics.

Since the August groundbreaking, much of the progress has been site work addressing needs including utilities and parking lots.

Hundreds of meetings have gotten the project's team – including The Hagerman Group, Performance Services, MKM Architecture + Design and CSO Architecture Interior Design – to this point.

Board members saw renderings for spaces including a 3,000-capacity competition gymnasium with a video scoreboard and an almost 1,000-capacity auditorium with an orchestra pit.

Presenters also pointed out secure entrances for students and visitors, an office for school resource officers, the band room and a building near the stadium that will include locker rooms, coaches' offices and a spirit shop.

Natural light and wide hallways were common features, as well as Homestead's emblem and Spartan head logo.

The third phase – an academic wing along Homestead Road – will have a consistent look, said Jim Coplen, the SACS employee acting as project manager.

The final two phases will involve renovating existing areas and demolishing the northern third of the building and the Ninth Grade Academy.

The entire undertaking will include over 384,000 square feet of total new construction and over 333,000 square feet of renovated space, expanding the district's only high school to more than 700,000 square feet to accommodate more than 3,000 students, according to the district.

The existing Homestead serves about 2,500 students in about 620,000 square feet.

