FWCS board hopefuls interviewed via Zoom

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board welcomed five people to the virtual hot seat Wednesday to fill an upcoming vacancy – an opening that one candidate reiterated he vied for in November.

Bill Critell described walking the neighborhoods of District 3 as part of his failed campaign against incumbent Tom Smith, who decided too late he didn't want to serve another term. Smith announced his resignation, effective Jan. 1, days after his reelection.

The board sought applications for the nonpartisan position, and members spent about three hours separately interviewing the candidates – Critell, Casey Claypool, Sheri Rouse, Julia Smith and Noah Smith – via Zoom.

“That was a long haul, but I'm glad we got it done,” board President Julie Hollingsworth said at the end.

The board expects to select Tom Smith's successor at 6 p.m. Dec. 14.

Members said they want to add value to the existing membership. For instance, Hollingsworth said, the board benefits from diverse backgrounds.

“If we had seven people who were all former teachers like myself, I don't think that would be beneficial,” she said.

Critell worked for FWCS for over 40 years, most recently as a principal. Rouse has taught preschool and now has an office job at a day care learning center. Julia Smith is an assistant professor of early childhood education at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Claypool works for United Way of Allen County, and Noah Smith is owner of BOD Financial Group.

Claypool praised FWCS for providing families resources beyond education, including free meals, but she sees potential for more collaboration with the community – perhaps with nonprofits – to address needs. Trauma is a big issue, she said.

“From childhood through adulthood, we have broken people raising broken people,” Claypool said.

Teaching the whole child – not just filling them with information – is important, Rouse said.

“We really need to focus on filling our community with great people that can translate all of their learning into real-world situations,” Rouse said. “That's what's going to service our 29,000 students better than anything else.”

Julia Smith knows FWCS can produce great students – she's taught them at Purdue Fort Wayne – but she said the district is hurt by a negative reputation.

“The reality is very different,” Julia Smith said, describing the positives she found when researching FWCS schools for her daughter.

Noah Smith, a parent advocate of public schools, looks forward to talking with state lawmakers as a board member. He knows what he would say: “Listen, you guys needed schools open. Fort Wayne Community Schools stepped up and did that. ... You need to now step up and continue to support them, at least at the same level... despite potential revenue shortfalls.”

Critell said now is a time that schools can lead changes in education. He promises he would be open to constituents' feedback. “It doesn't hurt to listen,” Critell said.

