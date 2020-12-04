SACS board hears of bus drivers' challenges

Steve Lake can't express how proud he is of the Southwest Allen County Schools bus drivers.

As the district's transportation director, Lake has managed a semester marked by coronavirus-related challenges, including temporary driver shortages that prompted brief route cancellations.

“I'm very, very impressed with the drivers that we have because most of them are older drivers, and they're coming in and they're working and they're doing their part even though they are putting some of their loved ones in a tough situation,” Lake told the school board Tuesday.

“I can't begin to tell you how proud I am of their attitude and what they're doing.”

Although the transportation department has experienced some trying times, Lake assured the board his team will be OK.

“We're surviving,” he said.

In a typical year, Lake has said, the district transports about 5,000 students a day, with ridership fluctuating with seasonal after-school activities. SACS has about 7,700 students.

Buses this year are running at about 50% capacity, Lake told the board.

Like other districts, SACS this year offered students remote-learning options, and attendance is affected by coronavirus-related illnesses and quarantines.

“The bus transportation has been ebbing and flowing like you would not believe,” Lake said. “We have families that are on the bus. We have families that are not on the bus. They don't always call us and communicate, so it's been a real challenge.”

Drivers wait at every stop to ensure they don't miss a student needing a ride, Lake said.

Contact tracing has been conducted on 16 buses, a complicated process involving seating charts, bus drivers and video, Lake said.

“You have to try to identify a little kid with a hood and a mask on, in the dark,” Lake said. “It's an interesting thing, but we're learning, and we're getting better every time we do it.”

This has led to removing 186 students from buses for quarantining, Lake said.

Meanwhile, 11 transportation employees have been quarantined, he said, and four employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Almost everybody was back as of Tuesday, he added.

SACS isn't the only district affected by transportation employee shortages.

Absences prompted Fort Wayne Community Schools to shift elementary and middle schools to remote learning three days late last month.

When SACS had to suspend some bus routes, substitute drivers were rotated so families weren't affected for more than two days.

“On a positive note, with COVID-19,” Lake told the board, “we're getting better.”

