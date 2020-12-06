FWCS board candidates able to avoid campaigning

As the Fort Wayne Community Schools board prepares to fill a vacancy by appointment, a trend holds: Voters get limited menus while the board gets a buffet.

FWCS District 3 voters had only two choices on the Nov. 3 ballot – an incumbent who decided too late he didn't want another term and a retired principal who masked up to knock on doors.

Following policy, the school board sought applications for District 3 when victor incumbent Tom Smith announced his resignation effective Jan. 1. Five people responded.

Similarly, the board got 10 applications for the District 4 vacancy this year, a seat that attracted two candidates in 2018. About 20 people wanted to fill a midterm vacancy for an at-large post in 2017, a position that attracted three candidates for two seats in 2014.

This phenomenon is common, and it's understandable why, said Andrew Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics.

Seeking office by election takes more work and forethought than doing so by appointment, Downs said, noting the August filing deadline for school board candidates. The appointment process condenses the commitment from months to weeks.

The school board accepted applicants during a two-week period ending Nov. 25, and the seven members interviewed candidates Wednesday via Zoom. The board is expected to select an appointee Dec. 14.

Candidates for the Nov. 3 election also had to navigate the challenge of campaigning during a pandemic, Downs said.

“Running under normal circumstances is difficult and takes a lot of time and effort,” he said, adding campaigns this year required “even more thought and more effort.”

Bill Critell took on the challenge, however. He said he was mindful of masking and social distancing recommendations when canvassing District 3 neighborhoods.

“I did the legwork, but that's what I expected to do,” said Critell, who earned 49.1% of the vote compared with Smith's 50.9%.

Critell now faces Casey Claypool, Sheri Rouse, Julia Smith and Noah Smith for the District 3 seat, but he accepts the process.

“I'm in this to continue to do what I can to help kids,” Critell said.

Downs said he expects the board will take Critell's campaign efforts into consideration when choosing an appointee.

Board President Julie Hollingsworth asked the candidates last week why they didn't run Nov. 3 and whether they would seek another term if appointed.

Claypool said she has been considering options to serve the community since attending a board boot camp program, but she hadn't found the next step until a friend shared FWCS's call for applications. She didn't want to let the opportunity slip away, she said.

Claypool learned about campaigning when her friend Regenia Jones unsuccessfully sought the District 2 seat, she added.

“I would need to do a lot of learning to figure out how to run a campaign,” Claypool said. “It kind of felt overwhelming almost, like if I would have ran. I think it would have been a little bit scary.”

After helping with Jennifer Matthias' successful District 2 run, Noah Smith said appreciates how the cost and time of campaigning can impede people's desire to seek election.

A mistake about board district boundaries – he didn't know he lived in District 3 – contributed to him not seeking the seat earlier, as did anticipated work responsibilities, he said.

He worried about juggling his family and business while being an effective board member, he said. Some of his concerns didn't materialize like he predicted or have subsided.

Rouse applied at the urging of others.

“Frankly, I was astounded that someone would think that I had something to add, even though I know I have things to add,” Rouse said.

Julia Smith, who adopted a girl from Haiti in September, became interested in the board post after seeing the notice online. Her daughter attends FWCS, and joining the board seemed like a way to get involved as a parent, she said, adding her career is in education.

This situation and others, such as when candidates die while seeking office, expose limitations in the election system, Downs said.

Some people might argue the board seat should go to the election's runner-up, but Downs said there are flaws in that logic. He noted over half the voters didn't vote for Critell.

“Is that because they really love Tom,” Downs said, “or they didn't like Bill?”

Consider different circumstances, such as if Tom Smith resigned midterm, Downs said. “There's a reason we don't default to second place.”

