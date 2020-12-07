Carroll seniors reach art finals

Carroll High School senior Alyvia Luong grew up telling everybody she would be an artist.

“And here I am,” said Luong, who recently learned that she and classmate Sabine Croy are finalists in the photography division of the 2021 National YoungArts Competition.

“There are four rounds of elimination you have to surpass to be selected as a finalist, and it's absolutely crazy to see I got this far,” Luong said in a statement. “I invested months of my time into my YoungArts project. It feels like a literal dream.”

This is the first time photography teacher Nicole Croy has had students reach this level in the national competition, according to a news release. The seniors are two of 15 students chosen from nearly 7,000 applicants.

“This recognition speaks volumes about their talent,” Nicole Croy said in a statement. “Usually, students walk into their senior your and produce their portfolio of work over the 10-month school year, but not Sabine and Alyvia. Both of the girls spent countless hours on their photography concepts over the summer and walked into school in the fall semester with their portfolios for YoungArts nearly complete.”

The Croys are mother and daughter.

Sabine Croy and Luong are invited to YoungArts mentorship week Jan. 3 to 9. This virtual opportunity will be led by internationally recognized artists in the field of photography, the release said.

“I am so excited to be mentored by internationally recognized photographers and other artists and to get the chance to grow even more,” Sabine Croy said in a statement. “The YoungArts Foundation is so amazing and has numerous opportunities for high school students like me. Being selected as a finalist really proves to me that my hard work has paid off these past years as I have grown as an artist.”

Sabine Croy plans to study art education and photography in college, the release said, noting Luong plans to pursue art and entrepreneurship as a career.

Their photography also will be considered for nomination in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, the release said.

Contest

• Entries for the Friends of the Lincoln Collection's annual high school essay contest are due Jan. 11. The topic is the importance of making voting easier in times of crisis, such as during the Civil War or the coronavirus pandemic. Any Indiana high school student may enter. Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third. Visit www.FriendsoftheLincoln Collection.org/lincoln-essay-contest for details.

Ivy Tech

• José Gomez Marquez, a supply chain management student at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, won the top prize in the Conexus Indiana Case Competition for the second consecutive year. His team, which included students from Ivy Tech campuses statewide, earned $5,000 as the winners in the associate degree track of the competition. The virtually held event asked participants to solve a business case in 24 hours.

Manchester

• Honors students from Manchester University will offer messages about what it takes to be a creative leader during (re)Imagining Leadership, a livestreamed event at 7 p.m. Tuesday. View it through the university's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ManchesterUniv.

Purdue

• Purdue University's marketing and communications team was named the American Marketing Association Foundation's Higher Education Marketing Team of the Year. The award recognized the group's rebranding work and launch of the Protect Purdue Plan, which provides information on the university's pandemic response. R. Ethan Braden, senior vice president of marketing and communications, received the AMA's Higher Ed Marketer of the Year award.

Questa

• Questa Education Foundation and Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership developed the Degree Finish Line program to help students pay off existing institutional balances so they can reenroll or continue enrollment and finish their degrees. Students also will join Questa's Contemporary Scholars program and receive low-interest loans to help fund tuition and fees for their remaining semesters. Degree Finish Line was developed with the Northeast Indiana Colleges and Universities Network, a regional collaboration facilitated by the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. Go to www.neindiana.com/news for more information.

Science Central

• Girl Scouts may earn badges in cybersecurity through virtual programs offered by Science Central on Feb. 20 for Cadettes and March 27 for Juniors. Kits can be picked up at Science Central on those dates and can be completed anytime. Allen County troop leaders may request the programming at the museum's website, www.sciencecentral.org. Requests are processed on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted until grant funds from the Teachers Credit Union Foundation are exhausted. Twenty-five spots are available for each program.

• The next virtual AWS Foundation Special Abilities Day is about the solar system. Special Abilities Days are free with registration to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caretakers, thanks to support from the AWS Foundation. The deadline to register for take-home activity kits has passed, but interested participants have until Sunday to register at www.science central.org for the virtual programming.

Trine

• Bowen Center employees may receive enhanced educational opportunities at Trine University as the result of a new agreement between the institutions. Benefits to Bowen include additional support to ensure employees taking coursework at Trine are using all available academic and financial aid services and enhanced opportunities to recruit Trine students for openings. Bowen employees who enroll in Trine degree programs also will receive the benefits given to all Trine students. Go to trine.edu/online/partnerships for information about educational partnership opportunities with Trine.

Warsaw

• The Indiana Association of School Principals named Troy Akers of Warsaw Community High School the District 2 Principal of the Year. Akers is in his 13th year at the school, and he is in his second year of a three-year term as an IASP state board member.

