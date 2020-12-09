FWCS moving Lincoln to online

High schoolers won't be the only Fort Wayne Community Schools students finishing 2020 with remote learning.

Beginning Thursday, about 450 Lincoln Elementary School students will be, too, FWCS announced Tuesday.

Officials cited staff absences for the decision.

The district, which has almost 30,000 students across about 50 schools, isn't planning to switch to an all-remote format for any other school, but conditions could change.

“We are really hoping we don't have others that have to go fully remote,” spokeswoman Krista Stockman said by email. “We are trying to cover absences as much as possible, but we can't really predict how the next week will go.”

The district's five high schools switched to remote-only lessons Nov. 23 in response to staffing challenges caused by illnesses and quarantines. Having the older students work remotely helps FWCS cover elementary and middle school staff vacancies with substitutes, officials have said.

Lincoln is the first FWCS elementary school to switch to a remote format because of school-specific staffing shortages.

However, transportation department absences in November forced FWCS to teach elementary and middle school students remotely two days before and one day after Thanksgiving break.

The absences at Lincoln primarily involve quarantines, but some are for coronavirus and non-coronavirus illnesses, Stockman said.

The Cook Road school has reported fewer than five COVID-19 cases among students and fewer than five among teachers, according to the state's school virus dashboard, which reflects information as of Friday. The dashboard doesn't track quarantine statistics.

Lincoln students today will bring home their electronic devices and other necessary supplies for at-home learning, the district said.

FWCS is waiting until Thursday to shift Lincoln to an all-remote format so families have time to make child care arrangements, if needed, Stockman said.

“This is the process we will follow, when possible,” she said. “At times, such as the abrupt closure because of the transportation issue, we won't be able to give much notice. When we can, we will.”

Lincoln expects to welcome students back Jan. 4.

