Smith won't vote on replacement

Tom Smith spent three hours in interviews with people seeking his Fort Wayne Community Schools board seat only to learn this week he needn't have bothered.

Smith, who is resigning from District 3 effective Jan. 1, doesn't get to vote for his successor.

That's the answer the board received from the Indiana School Boards Association's general counsel, President Julie Hollingsworth said Tuesday.

She noted FWCS sought the legal opinion.

The board didn't need clarification on the issue when filling a vacancy this year because the opening was prompted by Jordan Lebamoff's death.

The subject also was moot in 2017, when Mark GiaQuinta resigned from an at-large seat. His resignation took effect about two weeks before the board chose Maria Norman to serve the remainder of his term.

The timing of Smith's Jan. 1 resignation allows him to complete his first term in its entirety, and it lets the board welcome an appointee when election winners Steve Corona and Jennifer Matthias are sworn in Jan. 11.

Smith was reelected in November, but he decided after the filing deadline he didn't want to serve.

Bill Critell, Casey Claypool, Sheri Rouse, Julia Smith and Noah Smith are vying for his spot on the seven-member board. Critell ran for the office Nov. 3.

A vote is expected Monday.

The meeting will be the first opportunity for board members to discuss the applicants, Hollingsworth said. Some members have shared their opinions by email after last week's interviews, she said, but there hasn't been any back and forth.

Tom Smith said he would have voted for Critell, whom he encouraged voters to support in November.

Hollingsworth doesn't know whether Tom Smith's opinion will affect any board member's decision.

“We'll see,” she said.

